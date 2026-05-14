Autonomous Forklift Market to hit $6.17BN by 2034 at 7.2% CAGR | Seegrid, Balyo, Vecna Robotics
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Marine Base Steering Gear Market is anticipated to expand from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $2.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.1%.
Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is anticipated to expand from $4.1 billion in 2024 to $7.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.6%.
Airborne Optronics Market is anticipated to expand from $4.5 billion in 2024 to $9.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7.5%.
Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market is anticipated to expand from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $6.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.9%.
Aircraft Wheels MRO Market is anticipated to expand from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $2.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.7%.
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