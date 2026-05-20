Tire Cord Fabric Market Size, Share & Trends Report

Market Overview

The global Tire Cord Fabric Market is gaining remarkable momentum as the automotive industry increasingly demands stronger, lightweight, and high-performance tire materials. Tire cord fabrics are essential reinforcement materials used in tire manufacturing to improve durability, flexibility, and overall tire performance. Materials such as nylon, polyester, aramid, and rayon are widely utilized in radial and bias tire production. The Tire Cord Fabric Market is benefiting from rapid industrialization, rising vehicle production, and advancements in tire engineering technologies.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and electric vehicles is also positively influencing the Tire Cord Fabric Market. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative reinforcement solutions that improve tire lifespan while reducing rolling resistance. The market is evolving rapidly with sustainability initiatives and advanced manufacturing techniques becoming major priorities among leading tire manufacturers worldwide.

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Market Size

The Tire Cord Fabric Market was valued at approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 8.4 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing automotive production, rising transportation activities, and expanding demand for high-performance tires are major contributors to this growth trajectory.

In terms of volume, the Tire Cord Fabric Market accounted for nearly 1.2 million metric tons in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately 1.8 million metric tons by 2028. Polyester tire cord fabric remains one of the fastest-growing segments due to its cost-effectiveness and mechanical stability, while nylon continues to dominate because of its excellent elasticity and strength characteristics.

Share & Demand Analysis

The Tire Cord Fabric Market is segmented by type, product, application, technology, process, and deployment. Nylon tire cord fabric currently dominates the market with nearly 45% market share due to its superior fatigue resistance and durability. Polyester follows closely with around 35% market share owing to its affordability and dimensional stability. Aramid fibers are also witnessing strong demand because of their lightweight and heat-resistant properties.

Demand in the Tire Cord Fabric Market is largely generated by passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. However, sectors such as aerospace, agriculture, motorcycles, bicycles, and industrial vehicles are also creating new growth opportunities. OEMs remain the primary consumers of tire cord fabrics, although aftermarket demand is steadily increasing as vehicle maintenance awareness rises globally.

Market Dynamics

Several growth drivers are shaping the Tire Cord Fabric Market. Rising vehicle ownership, expansion of the electric vehicle industry, and increasing focus on tire durability are among the major market catalysts. Technological innovations in weaving, knitting, dipping, and calendering processes are enhancing product performance and manufacturing efficiency.

The Tire Cord Fabric Market is also witnessing a strong sustainability trend. Manufacturers are investing in eco-friendly and recyclable materials to align with environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Bio-based fibers and low-carbon manufacturing methods are becoming increasingly important across the global supply chain.

However, the Tire Cord Fabric Market also faces challenges. Fluctuating raw material prices, geopolitical trade tensions, and supply chain disruptions continue to impact production costs. Additionally, strict environmental regulations and intense competition from low-cost manufacturers create pricing pressure across the industry.

Key Players Analysis

Leading companies operating in the Tire Cord Fabric Market are continuously investing in research, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence. Key players include Hyosung Corporation, Kordsa Global, SRF Limited, Teijin Limited, Indorama Ventures, and Toray Industries.

Major companies are emphasizing advanced material development and sustainable tire solutions. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are becoming increasingly common in the Tire Cord Fabric Market as companies seek supply chain resilience and enhanced manufacturing capabilities.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the Tire Cord Fabric Market due to strong automotive manufacturing activities in countries such as China and India. Rapid urbanization, expanding transportation infrastructure, and growing middle-class populations continue to fuel market demand across the region.

North America represents the second-largest regional market, led by the United States. Strong technological advancements and increasing demand for high-performance tires are supporting regional growth. Europe also holds a substantial share in the Tire Cord Fabric Market, particularly in countries like Germany and France, where sustainability and fuel efficiency initiatives are driving innovation.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging as promising markets due to rising automotive sales, industrialization, and infrastructure development projects.

Recent News & Developments

Recent developments in the Tire Cord Fabric Market highlight strong industry transformation. Bridgestone Corporation recently partnered with a chemical company to develop sustainable tire cord fabric solutions using environmentally friendly materials. Continental AG expanded its supply chain capabilities through the acquisition of a tire cord fabric manufacturer.

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Meanwhile, Michelin introduced an advanced tire cord fabric offering improved flexibility and durability for high-performance tire applications. Regulatory developments in the European Union are also encouraging recyclable and sustainable tire material production, accelerating innovation across the Tire Cord Fabric Market.

Scope of the Report

The Tire Cord Fabric Market report provides comprehensive analysis across market size, trends, growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and technological advancements. The report covers historical data from 2018 to 2023, with forecasts extending through 2034.

The study evaluates multiple segments including type, product, application, material type, process, functionality, and deployment. It also analyzes market opportunities, strategic developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and research activities shaping the future of the Tire Cord Fabric Market. With increasing emphasis on sustainability, advanced materials, and electric mobility, the Tire Cord Fabric Market is expected to witness significant long-term growth worldwide.

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