Composites Market size is expected to reach US$ 173.3 Billion by 2033

Composites are engineered materials made by combining two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties. The resulting material has superior characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and thermal stability compared to traditional materials like steel, aluminum, or wood. The most common types include carbon fiber, glass fiber, and natural fiber composites.

The global composites market is witnessing steady and strong growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and durable materials across aerospace, automotive, construction, wind energy, and marine industries.

According to Business Market Insights, The composites market was valued at USD 105.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 173.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by type, resin type, manufacturing process, and end-use industry.

By Type : Glass Fiber Composites held the largest share in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread use in construction, automotive, and marine applications. Carbon Fiber Composites are growing rapidly in high-performance sectors.

: Glass Fiber Composites held the largest share in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread use in construction, automotive, and marine applications. Carbon Fiber Composites are growing rapidly in high-performance sectors. By Resin Type : Thermoset resins (especially polyester and epoxy) dominated the market, while thermoplastic composites are gaining traction for their recyclability and faster processing.

: Thermoset resins (especially polyester and epoxy) dominated the market, while thermoplastic composites are gaining traction for their recyclability and faster processing. By Manufacturing Process : Layup process remains widely used, but automated processes such as Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) and Automated Fiber Placement are growing due to higher efficiency and consistency.

: Layup process remains widely used, but automated processes such as Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) and Automated Fiber Placement are growing due to higher efficiency and consistency. By End-Use Industry: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Wind Energy, and Marine are the major segments. Wind Energy is one of the fastest-growing end-use industries.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Lightweighting in Automotive and AerospaceIncreasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and aircraft is driving the adoption of composites to reduce weight without compromising strength and safety. Growth of Renewable EnergyThe global expansion of wind energy projects is creating massive demand for composite materials used in wind turbine blades. Infrastructure DevelopmentRapid urbanization and government investments in bridges, buildings, and public infrastructure are boosting the use of corrosion-resistant and durable composite materials. Technological AdvancementsImprovements in manufacturing processes, recycling technologies, and the development of sustainable bio-based composites are expanding application possibilities.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region, led by China, India, and Japan. Strong growth in construction, automotive production, wind energy, and electronics manufacturing is driving demand across the region.

North America holds a significant share, supported by advanced aerospace and defense industries, strong automotive lightweighting trends, and large-scale wind energy projects in the United States and Canada.

Europe is a mature market with emphasis on sustainability, lightweight materials, and strict environmental regulations, particularly in Germany, France, and the UK.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Prominent companies include:

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Gurit Holding AG

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

These companies are investing in sustainable composite solutions, advanced manufacturing technologies, and expansion in high-growth markets.

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Challenges

High cost of advanced composites (especially carbon fiber)

Complex and costly recycling processes

Supply chain volatility for raw materials

Need for skilled workforce in composite manufacturing

Future Trends

Strong growth in recyclable and bio-based composites

Increased adoption of thermoplastic composites

Expansion of automated manufacturing processes

Rising use of composites in electric vehicles and urban air mobility

Development of smart composites with embedded sensors

Conclusion

The composites market is set for healthy expansion through 2033, driven by the global need for lightweight, strong, and sustainable materials. As industries across aerospace, automotive, energy, and construction continue to prioritize performance and environmental responsibility, demand for advanced composite materials will keep rising.

With strong momentum in Asia-Pacific and continuous innovation from leading players, the market offers significant opportunities for manufacturers who can deliver cost-effective, high-performance, and sustainable solutions.

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