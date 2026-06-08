Infrared Color Sorter Market Size, Share & Growth by 2034

The global infrared color sorter market is witnessing steady growth as industries increasingly adopt advanced sorting technologies to improve efficiency, product quality, and operational accuracy. Infrared color sorters utilize infrared sensing technology to identify and separate materials based on color and composition, making them highly effective across agricultural, food processing, mining, and other industrial applications.

According to The Insight Partners, the global infrared color sorter market size is projected to reach US$ 652.96 million by 2034 from US$ 366.03 million in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. This growth reflects the increasing demand for automated sorting solutions that can enhance productivity while reducing material waste and labor dependency.

Market Dynamics

The growing focus on quality control and process optimization is a major factor driving the adoption of infrared color sorters. Industries are increasingly seeking technologies that can accurately detect defects, contaminants, and unwanted materials in production streams. Infrared sorting systems offer enhanced precision and reliability, helping manufacturers maintain consistent product quality.

Another important factor supporting market growth is the rising emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly sorting solutions. Infrared color sorters help reduce waste generation and improve resource utilization by ensuring efficient separation of materials. Their ability to enhance sorting accuracy while minimizing environmental impact makes them attractive for various industrial sectors.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017028

Market Segmentation

By Type

Based on type, the infrared color sorter market is segmented into:

Chute-Type Infrared Color Sorter

Belt-Type Infrared Color Sorter

These sorting systems are designed to meet different operational requirements depending on the nature of the materials being processed and the production environment.

By Application

Based on application, the market is categorized into:

Agricultural

Food

Mining

The agricultural segment represents a significant application area due to the need for high-quality crop sorting and contamination removal. The food industry also relies heavily on infrared sorting technology to maintain safety standards and product consistency. Additionally, mining operations utilize these systems to improve material separation and operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the future development of the infrared color sorter market. One of the most notable trends is the rising demand for quality assurance in food processing operations. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced sorting technologies to comply with stringent quality and safety requirements.

The adoption of eco-friendly sorting technologies is also gaining momentum as industries seek sustainable production methods. Furthermore, the expansion of recycling and waste management activities is creating new opportunities for infrared sorting solutions, as accurate material separation becomes increasingly important for resource recovery and environmental protection.

Regional Analysis

The market study covers major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Growth across these regions is supported by industrial modernization, increasing automation, and rising demand for high-performance sorting equipment. Countries across Asia Pacific are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion due to growing agricultural processing and industrial activities.

Key Players

The infrared color sorter market features the presence of several established companies focused on technological innovation and product development. Key players profiled in the market include:

ANZAI MANUFACTURING

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd.

Comas Industries

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

IROM Italia

Metak Color Sorter Machinery Limited

Satake USA

SortexGroup

Yasar Group

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017028

Future Outlook

The future of the infrared color sorter market appears promising as industries continue to prioritize automation, quality enhancement, and sustainable production practices. Increasing adoption of advanced infrared technology is expected to improve sorting efficiency and accuracy across diverse applications. Growing demand from food processing, agriculture, mining, and recycling sectors will continue to create opportunities for market participants. As manufacturers focus on innovation and operational excellence, infrared color sorters are likely to become an integral component of modern industrial processing systems, supporting the market’s steady growth through 2034.

Related Reports:

Long Steel Market

Wind Turbine Brakes Market