Eubiotics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2026–2034

The global Eubiotics Market is witnessing significant growth as livestock producers increasingly adopt sustainable and antibiotic-free animal nutrition solutions. Eubiotics, including probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils, play a crucial role in maintaining gut health, improving feed efficiency, enhancing immunity, and boosting overall livestock productivity. As the global demand for high-quality meat, dairy, and aquaculture products continues to rise, the adoption of eubiotics is becoming a key strategy for improving animal health and performance.

According to The Insight Partners, the global eubiotics market was valued at US$ 6.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 13.44 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.57% during 2026–2034. The market’s expansion is supported by increasing awareness of animal nutrition, regulatory restrictions on antibiotic growth promoters, and the growing demand for natural feed additives.

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Key Market Drivers Fueling Growth

Rising Demand for Natural Feed Additives

One of the primary drivers of the eubiotics market is the growing preference for natural and sustainable livestock nutrition solutions. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are restricting the use of antibiotic growth promoters due to concerns regarding antimicrobial resistance. As a result, livestock producers are increasingly turning to eubiotics as safe and effective alternatives that support animal health while maintaining productivity.

Increasing Focus on Animal Gut Health

Gut health has become a critical aspect of modern animal farming. Eubiotics help maintain a healthy balance of beneficial microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to improved nutrient absorption and feed conversion efficiency. Better gut health translates into enhanced growth rates, reduced disease incidence, and improved overall animal welfare. This growing awareness among farmers and feed manufacturers continues to drive market demand.

Growth in Global Livestock Production

The rising global population and increasing consumption of animal-derived protein are driving livestock production worldwide. Poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture sectors are adopting eubiotic products to maximize productivity while meeting consumer demand for safe and sustainable food products. The poultry segment, in particular, remains one of the largest consumers of eubiotics due to intensive production systems and the need for efficient feed utilization.

Government Regulations Supporting Antibiotic Alternatives

Several countries have implemented regulations limiting the use of antibiotics in animal feed. These regulatory initiatives have accelerated the adoption of eubiotics across commercial farming operations. Government support for sustainable agriculture and animal health management further strengthens market growth prospects.

Expansion of Aquaculture Industry

The aquaculture sector is emerging as a significant growth avenue for eubiotics manufacturers. Increasing seafood consumption and the need for disease-resistant aquatic species are encouraging the use of probiotics and organic acids in aquafeed formulations. Improved feed efficiency and reduced mortality rates make eubiotics an attractive solution for aquaculture producers.

Market Segmentation Insights

The eubiotics market is segmented based on:

By Type

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

By Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Other Livestock

By Form

Dry Form

Liquid Form

By Function

Nutrition and Gut Health

Yield Enhancement

Immunity

Productivity Improvement

Among these, the probiotics segment currently accounts for a significant share of the global market due to its effectiveness in promoting digestive health and enhancing animal performance.

Regional Analysis

North America remains a key market for eubiotics owing to strong regulatory support, advanced livestock farming practices, and increasing awareness regarding animal health. Europe also demonstrates substantial adoption due to stringent restrictions on antibiotic usage. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities driven by expanding livestock populations, rising meat consumption, and increasing investments in animal nutrition technologies.

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Leading Companies in the Global Eubiotics Market

The market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on product innovation, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion strategies. Key companies include:

BASF SE

Behn Meyer Group

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Hansen Holding A/S

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand, Inc.

Lesaffre Group

Novus International, Inc.

These companies continue to invest in research and development to introduce innovative feed additives and strengthen their global market presence.

Future Outlook

The future of the global eubiotics market looks promising through 2034. Rising concerns regarding antibiotic resistance, increasing demand for sustainable animal farming practices, and growing investments in livestock health management are expected to create significant opportunities. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are likely to witness strong adoption rates due to expanding livestock industries and supportive government initiatives.

Additionally, advancements in microbiome research and precision nutrition are expected to drive the development of next-generation eubiotic products tailored to specific animal species and production systems. These innovations will further strengthen market growth and improve animal health outcomes globally.

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