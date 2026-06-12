David Ken Attorneys at Law today confirmed its central role in assisting Wyoming state authorities with the verification of U.S.-registered LLC connections involving Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Firm’s Role and Capabilities

David Ken Attorneys was formally retained to conduct an independent, comprehensive verification process. The firm specializes in both private affairs and investigative affairs, delivering discreet, high-level support to individuals, corporations, and government entities globally.

Our team now holds a complete archive of original documents, public filings, signatures, authorizations, and independent validations. This includes all documents originally produced and presented by Indian Congress leader Pawan Khera, along with additional records. These materials have been fully validated and authenticated through direct examination by Wyoming and U.S. authorities.

Proven Track Record with U.S. Authorities

David Ken Attorneys has a long history of successfully assisting federal and state agencies in high-profile cross-border cases. The firm previously supported U.S. authorities in uncovering a similar high-level case involving a Chinese minister’s family using American LLC structures to obscure significant assets. It is a great achievement for this investigative law firm to continue such critical work in the public interest.

The firm has conducted thorough investigations in numerous matters, providing critical assistance to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in tracing undisclosed foreign ownership, beneficial interest violations, and potential securities or tax-related irregularities.

Key Confirmed Findings

Multiple Wyoming LLCs, including variations referencing “Bhuyan Properties LLC,” list Riniki Bhuyan Sarma as organizer or authorized party. Addresses, signatures, and personal details match her known records. These verified filings directly contradict public claims that the documents were fabricated, photoshopped, or AI-generated.

Serious Legal Implications for Indian Public Office Holders

Under Indian law, individuals holding high constitutional or state government office — and their immediate family members — are subject to strict asset disclosure norms, foreign exchange regulations, and citizenship rules. Opening or controlling foreign entities, maintaining undisclosed overseas assets, or holding multiple foreign passports while being closely associated with such positions constitutes a serious breach of Indian law.

This case highlights the grave risks when politically exposed persons (PEPs) from foreign jurisdictions attempt to utilize U.S. corporate structures in ways that may violate their home country’s laws on corruption prevention, benami transactions, foreign asset declarations, and single-citizenship requirements. Such actions trigger mandatory scrutiny by Indian agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and invite severe legal consequences.

How David Ken Attorneys Conducts Investigations

Our rigorous methodology includes:

Secure intake and handling of all complainant-provided and public documents (including Pawan Khera’s full set). Direct analysis of Wyoming Secretary of State registries. Identity, signature, and timeline authentication. Evaluation of entity structures and multi-jurisdictional links. Preparation of defensible reports for U.S. and international authorities while complying with all privacy laws.

Protecting U.S. Interests and American Beneficiaries

David Ken Attorneys supports U.S. government agencies, regulators, and domestic stakeholders by exposing vulnerabilities in state-level formations that could enable illicit wealth parking. Our work strengthens coordination with FinCEN, DOJ, SEC, IRS, and foreign partners while safeguarding America’s financial system for legitimate businesses and taxpayers.

Strong Warning to Foreign Actors

Foreign nationals — especially those connected to holders of state or government office in their home countries — who attempt to conceal assets, evade disclosure requirements, launder funds, or bypass sanctions using U.S. entities are on notice: Such conduct is illegal, carries severe penalties, and will not be tolerated. David Ken Attorneys and U.S. authorities possess the validated documents and international reach to expose these activities.

Legitimate compliant foreign investors are welcome. Those engaging in deceptive or unlawful practices risk asset freezes, criminal referrals, forfeiture, and long-term diplomatic repercussions.

Next Steps

David Ken Attorneys continues to monitor developments and stands ready to assist further inquiries by U.S. and Indian authorities, including financial tracing, passport verification, and full governance reviews. All conclusions rest on authenticated documents and official validations held by the firm.

For media inquiries or official requests:

David Ken Attorneys at Law Cheyenne, Wyoming

Contact: Press Office

David Ken Attorneys at Law

International Corporate Investigations • Beneficial Ownership • Cross-Border Compliance

Cheyenne, Wyoming – June 12, 2026