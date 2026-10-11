By Andrew U

Let’s be honest about Philippine politics: we live in a country where you can get audited down to your last peso for renewing a driver’s license, yet some of our most powerful unelected officials expect us to take their word on matters of national allegiance.

Right now, as the Marcos administration locks horns with the Duterte camp and plays hardball in the South China Sea, Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. has positioned himself as the sharp-tongued, unapologetic face of our national defense. He talks tough, projects competence, and looks every bit the technocratic heavy hitter President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants you to see.

But there’s a catch. And it’s a nagging one that refuses to go away.

For a while now, questions keep bubbling up about Teodoro’s past—specifically, his acquisition of Maltese citizenship through one of those pay-to-play investment programs, and the paperwork surrounding whether he truly let it go. Every time the issue gets raised, the response from official circles usually amounts to a tired shrug and a brush-off: Trust us, it’s settled.

Hold on. Let’s talk about that.

Let’s remember who Gibo Teodoro is. He’s not an elected official. He didn’t sweat it out on a dusty barangay trail or answer to millions of voters who could grill him on every detail of his past. He is an appointee. His power comes straight from Malacañang. And while he’s got a solid legal background and previously ran the Department of National Defense back in the Arroyo years, that doesn’t make him immune to basic accountability. In fact, because he answers only to the appointing power, the public has more reason to ask questions, not less.

The defenders will tell you this is all just political noise—petty sniping kicked up by rivals trying to throw mud at the administration. And sure, politics in Manila is a blood sport where nobody throws a punch without an angle. But reducing a legitimate transparency issue to mere partisan bickering is a cop-out.

The crux of the matter isn’t just about a foreign passport or some Mediterranean island’s citizenship registry. It’s about the gap between what officials tell us and what we can actually verify. What did he sign? Where are the papers? When people ask for independent, black-and-white proof that a former dual citizenship has been completely, irrevocably cut loose, they aren’t being unreasonable. They’re just paying attention.

Think about what the Defense Secretary actually does. He sits at the table with foreign military allies, handles sensitive intelligence, and helps steer a ship that could drag the country into dangerous geopolitical waters. When you hold the keys to national security, your personal legal paper trail shouldn’t be a state secret.

If everything is above board—if the renunciation is clean, legal, and airtight—then why treat full transparency like pulling teeth?

That’s what frustrates ordinary Filipinos. We are constantly told to trust the process, to trust the general, to trust the cabinet. But trust isn’t something you demand; it’s something you earn by opening the drawer and letting people look inside.

As we barrel toward 2028 with political tensions boiling over on every front, the Marcos administration can’t afford to shrug off legitimate questions with hand-waving. If Secretary Teodoro wants to stand tall as the unwavering defender of the republic, he should welcome the light. After all, if you’ve got nothing to hide, clearing the air shouldn’t feel like a threat—it should be the easiest thing in the world.

Written by Andrew U; a small business owner and political veteran.