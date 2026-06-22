Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 22, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Sodium Starch Glycolate Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at:

https://www.sdki.jp/reports/sodium-starch-glycolate-market/590642473

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 22, 2026

June 22, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 536 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 536 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 160 on-site surveys, 376 online surveys.

160 on-site surveys, 376 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Sodium Starch Glycolate market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the global SSG market size was valued at USD 85.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 145.6 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing pharmaceutical export activities in Asia-Pacific and rising CDMO outsourcing and contract manufacturing of generics globally.

Increasing Pharmaceutical Export Activities in Asia-Pacific: Our SDKI market research analysts have revealed that the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing and export activities across Asia-Pacific is supporting the growth of the global SSG market.

For instance, India’s pharmaceutical exports reached USD 30.47 billion. The increasing pharmaceutical production and exports across India, China, and the broader Asia-Pacific region are accelerating the demand for this excipient in drug manufacturing due to sodium starch glycolate being extensively used in tablet and capsule formulation. As every shipment leaving these manufacturing hubs contains SSG in countless tablet formulations, export growth becomes a major driver of market expansion.

Rising CDMO Outsourcing and Contract Manufacturing of Generics Globally: The global sodium starch glycolate (SSG) market is being fueled by a powerful outsourcing trend in pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of the broader pharmaceutical market trends reveal that more and more companies are turning to Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) so as to cut costs and boost efficiency. This trend is evident especially in the generic drug space where production volumes are massive.

CDMOs run high‑volume manufacturing lines that churn out millions of tablets every day. Each of those tablets are reliant on SSG to break down properly in the body, thus ensuring that the medicine works as intended. Meanwhile, the demand for excipients such as SSG rises steadily as outsourcing becomes the norm. The market trends are an indication that the shift toward outsourced production is reshaping the pharmaceutical industry and it will continue to fuel growth in the SSG market worldwide.

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Sodium Starch Glycolate market have recently announced the following developments:

April 2025: DFE Pharma announced the expansion of its excipient portfolio and technical support capabilities for oral solid dosage formulations, including solutions that improve tablet disintegration and drug delivery performance. The continued investment in advanced excipient technologies supports growing demand for superdisintegrants such as sodium starch glycolate in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market.

DFE Pharma announced the expansion of its excipient portfolio and technical support capabilities for oral solid dosage formulations, including solutions that improve tablet disintegration and drug delivery performance. The continued investment in advanced excipient technologies supports growing demand for superdisintegrants such as sodium starch glycolate in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. March 2024: In October 2024, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. announced plans to expand production capacity for cellulose derivatives used in pharmaceutical excipients to support increasing demand from the healthcare sector. The expansion of Japan’s pharmaceutical excipient manufacturing infrastructure highlights growing demand for formulation-enhancing ingredients and supports the broader market for sodium starch glycolate and related tablet disintegrants.

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Segmentation

Our SSG market research segments the market by function into superdisintegrant, binder, and stabilizing excipient. Of these, the superdisintegrant function holds the dominant position.

At its core, SSG is a superdisintegrant, and that’s where its real value lies. When a patient swallows a tablet, they want it to break apart as quickly as possible so the medicine can get to work. SSG assists the quick breaking of the tablets by absorbing the water rapidly, swelling it up, and causing the tablet to rupture within minutes. The tablets might not dissolve appropriately without a reliable superdisintegrant like SSG, subsequently this can impact the amount of active ingredient absorbed and reduce therapeutic effectiveness. It’s used in tablets containing filler-binders like mannitol and dicalcium phosphate, and is a versatile workhorse across innumerable formulations.

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the Sodium Starch Glycolate market, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a leading region in the global landscape, holding the largest market share of approximately 34%. The region is also poised to exhibit the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

There’s a compelling reason why Asia-Pacific leads this market as it is where the pharmaceutical industry is expanding fastest. India and China continue to be the world’s largest producer of APIs and intermediates. Every tablet, capsule, and granule manufactured in these countries requires excipients like SSG to ensure quality and performance. With production volumes scaling up year after year, the region’s demand for SSG is on a trajectory that will be difficult for other markets to match.

Major players in the Sodium Starch Glycolate Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Sodium Starch Glycolate market are:

DFE Pharma

Roquette Frères

JRS Pharma

Colorcon

Sigachi Industries

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Nihon Shokuhin Kako Co., Ltd.

MEGGLE Japan

Ikigai Corporation

Company Profile:

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