High Purity Carbon Monoxide Market Set to Hit US$ 283.58 Million by 2034

Industrial gas purity has become a non-negotiable specification across chemical synthesis and advanced manufacturing, where even trace contaminants can compromise yields and product quality. The High Purity Carbon Monoxide Market is projected to expand from US$ 220.73 million in 2025 to US$ 283.58 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Accelerating demand from acetic acid and phosgene-based chemical production is sustaining this growth, with supply infrastructure investments by major industrial gas players reinforcing market momentum.

The report covers historic data from 2021 through 2024, with 2025 as the base year and forecasts extending to 2034. Geographic scope includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America, reflecting the gas’s critical role across both established chemical manufacturing hubs and fast-growing production regions.

What Is High Purity Carbon Monoxide?

High purity carbon monoxide is a refined form of CO gas produced to purity levels of 99.9% and above, eliminating impurities such as hydrogen, methane, oxygen, and moisture that would otherwise interfere with sensitive chemical reactions. It is primarily used as a synthesis gas feedstock and chemical intermediate in large-scale industrial processes. Purity grades range from 99.9–99.99% to ultra-high purity 99.99–99.999%, with the appropriate grade selected based on application sensitivity.

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Market Drivers

Acetic acid production stands as the primary demand driver for high purity carbon monoxide on a global scale. The Monsanto and Cativa processes, which underpin the majority of the world’s acetic acid output, rely on carbonylation of methanol using CO as a core reactant. Acetic acid itself feeds into a vast downstream product tree encompassing vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetate esters, and food-grade preservatives. Global acetic acid capacity additions, particularly in Asia Pacific where chemical manufacturing is expanding rapidly, are directly translating into higher volumes of high purity CO procurement. Players such as Sipchem and major Asian chemical producers are among the key contributors to this demand channel.

Phosgene-based chemical production represents the second major application pillar. Phosgene, synthesized by reacting high purity CO with chlorine, is an essential intermediate in the manufacture of polycarbonates, polyurethanes, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The surge in polycarbonate demand from the electronics and automotive sectors, combined with growing polyurethane consumption in construction and insulation, is creating sustained incremental demand for CO gas at ultra-high purity specifications. This segment is particularly sensitive to purity grade, making the 99.99–99.999% tier the preferred specification for phosgene synthesis operations.

Supply chain reliability and on-site generation capabilities are becoming decisive commercial factors in this market. Large industrial gas suppliers including Air Liquide, Linde, Air Products, and Messer Group are investing in on-site and near-site CO generation and purification assets co-located with customer facilities to ensure continuity of supply and reduce logistics complexity. This model is especially prevalent in large chemical parks across Europe and China. The shift toward dedicated supply arrangements is deepening customer relationships and creating long-term volume visibility for gas producers while reducing customers’ exposure to spot market price volatility.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type (99.9–99.99%):

This purity tier covers the broadest range of industrial chemical synthesis applications, including acetic acid production and certain specialty chemical processes where ultra-high purity is not a strict requirement, making it the higher-volume segment overall.

By Type (99.99–99.999%):

The ultra-high purity tier commands premium pricing and is the specified grade for phosgene synthesis, electronics applications, and advanced chemical research environments where trace impurity levels must be minimized to parts-per-billion thresholds.

By Application (Acetic Acid Production):

Acetic acid remains the dominant end-use for high purity CO, with carbonylation-based production processes across Asia, North America, and the Middle East driving the bulk of global consumption volumes.

By Application (Phosgene Products Production):

Phosgene-derived chemicals including polycarbonates and isocyanates generate consistent high-purity CO demand, supported by rising global consumption of engineering plastics, polyurethane foams, and specialty coatings.

By Application (Others):

Other applications span electronics manufacturing, metal processing, and laboratory and calibration gas uses, where small but high-value volumes of CO at verified purity specifications are required.

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Key Market Players

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

American Gas Products

Linde Plc.

Praxair, Inc.

PubChem

Sipchem

The Messer Group GmbH

Tosoh Corporation

Westfalen AG

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Carbon monoxide recovery and recycling from industrial off-gas streams is gaining traction as a cost-reduction and sustainability measure, with steel mill off-gases and refinery streams increasingly being purified and redirected into chemical synthesis feedstock applications. Electrolytic CO production from CO2 is also attracting research investment as a pathway to circular carbon chemistry, where captured CO2 is converted back into useful CO, potentially reducing the net carbon footprint of downstream chemical synthesis. Industrial gas majors are factoring these technology pathways into their long-term capacity planning.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific leads global high purity carbon monoxide consumption, anchored by China’s dominant position in acetic acid and phosgene-derived chemical production. India and Southeast Asia are emerging as secondary growth centers as chemical manufacturing capacity expands. Europe holds a mature but stable share, with Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands hosting major polycarbonate and specialty chemical producers that rely on consistent CO supply. North America benefits from integrated industrial gas infrastructure and strong acetic acid production capacity, particularly in the Gulf Coast chemical corridor. South and Central America represent a smaller but developing market as regional chemical output gradually grows.

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