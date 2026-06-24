Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 24, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/cooling-solutions-for-electronics-market/590642486

Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 501 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 501 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 180 on-site surveys, 321 online surveys.

180 on-site surveys, 321 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Cooling Solutions for Electronics market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the Cooling Solutions for Electronics market size was USD 19.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 9.1% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to:

The rising scale of digital participation and compute dependence: ITU estimates that 6.0 billion people, or 74% of the world’s population, were online in 2025, up by more than 240 million people from the prior year. The World Bank’s 2025 Digital Progress and Trends Report also identifies compute, including AI chips, data centers, and cloud computing, as one of the four foundational requirements for AI adoption.

As user traffic, cloud reliance, and AI adoption increase globally, processors, telecom equipment, storage systems, and networking hardware all operate under heavier heat loads, which expands the need for air, liquid, and hybrid thermal-management systems.

The expansion of public compute infrastructure and AI-oriented supercomputing ecosystems: The U.K. government states that the AI Research Resource will expand compute capacity by at least 20 times by 2030, backed by an extra £1 billion, and that the country is investing heavily in AI-specialized compute clusters such as Isambard-AI and Dawn.

In the United States, the White House’s 2025 AI infrastructure push also prioritizes the rapid buildout of data centers and semiconductor fabs as part of long-term AI competitiveness. As public and strategic compute infrastructure expands in more than one region, thermal management becomes an essential part of system design rather than a downstream operational consideration.

Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Cooling Solutions for Electronics market have recently announced the following developments:

In May 2025 , Super Micro Computer, Inc. introduced DLC-2 (Direct Liquid Cooling 2) , its next-generation liquid-cooling platform for AI, HPC, and high-density computing systems. This benefits the cooling solutions for electronics market because it demonstrates the industry’s shift from traditional air cooling toward advanced liquid-cooling architectures needed for increasingly powerful electronic systems.

, Super Micro Computer, Inc. introduced , its next-generation liquid-cooling platform for AI, HPC, and high-density computing systems. This benefits the cooling solutions for electronics market because it demonstrates the industry’s shift from traditional air cooling toward advanced liquid-cooling architectures needed for increasingly powerful electronic systems. In January 2025, Fujitsu Limited announced the development of a world-first technology to cool next-generation AI processors using water without requiring a pump. This development is highly relevant to the cooling solutions for electronics market because increasing power densities in AI chips and advanced processors are driving demand for innovative liquid-cooling technologies beyond conventional air cooling.

Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Segmentation

Our Cooling Solutions for Electronics market research segments the market by end user into OEMs, EMS Providers, Hyperscalers & Cloud Providers, and Aftermarket / Retrofit Providers. Among these, OEMs are expected to hold the largest market share at 36% by 2035. This position is consistent with the way cooling hardware is usually designed into electronics platforms from the original equipment stage.

Delta positions thermal products across data centers, communication equipment, energy infrastructure, portable devices, and industrial systems, while Nidec presents its thermal offering as product combinations tailored to customer requirements in ICT, AI, 5G, and server environments. Furukawa Electric likewise emphasizes tailored thermal and cooling solutions for data centers, transport, healthcare, HVAC, solar, and industrial systems, which supports the report’s conclusion that OEM channels remain the largest route to market.

Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis, North America remains the largest market, but Asia Pacific is projected to be the faster-growing region, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%. Asia Pacific is the hub of semiconductor production, ensuring the rapid growth in opportunities in the regional market.

In India, the total approved semiconductor projects reached 10 with cumulative investments of around ₹1.60 lakh crore across 6 states by August 2025, including projects relevant to data centers, telecom, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and advanced packaging. Japan is also reinforcing industrial-tech demand: the International Trade Administration states that 80% of Japanese companies were using digital technology in 2023, up from 50% in 2019, and that 38% of all industrial robots in the world traced their origin back to Japan in 2023. This combination of semiconductor expansion, factory automation, and digital-equipment intensity helps explain why Asia Pacific is expected to deliver the fastest thermal-management growth in the market.

Major players in the Cooling Solutions for Electronics Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Cooling Solutions for Electronics market are:

Boyd Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Laird Thermal Systems / Laird

AMETEK Rotron

Kelvion Holding GmbH

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Fujikura Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

Sanyo Denki Co., Ltd.

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