Intraoral Scanners Market Set to Reach US$ 1,260.11 Million by 2033
by EP · June 24, 2026
Intraoral scanners are advanced digital devices used by dental professionals to capture highly accurate three-dimensional images of a patient’s teeth, gums, and oral structures. These scanners eliminate the need for traditional impression materials and molds, enabling faster, more comfortable, and more precise dental treatments. The technology is widely utilized in restorative dentistry, orthodontics, implant planning, prosthodontics, and cosmetic dental procedures.
Digital impressions generated through intraoral scanners improve treatment planning, reduce errors, and streamline communication between dental clinics and laboratories. Their ability to enhance patient comfort and clinical efficiency has made them an essential component of modern dental practices.
Expanding at a CAGR of 9.53% during 2026–2033, the global Intraoral Scanners Market is projected to grow from US$ 608.21 Million in 2025 to US$ 1,260.11 Million by 2033. The market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the rapid adoption of digital dentistry technologies and increasing demand for precise, patient-friendly dental procedures.
Market Drivers Fueling Growth
Growing Adoption of Digital Dentistry
The increasing shift toward digital dental workflows is one of the primary factors driving market expansion. Dental clinics and hospitals are investing in digital solutions to improve treatment accuracy, reduce chairside time, and enhance overall patient experiences. Digital impressions provide superior precision compared to conventional methods, resulting in improved treatment outcomes and reduced remakes.
Rising Demand for Cosmetic and Restorative Procedures
The growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, dental restorations, implants, crowns, bridges, veneers, and clear aligner treatments is significantly boosting demand for intraoral scanners. These devices enable dentists to deliver customized treatment solutions with greater efficiency and accuracy.
Expanding Geriatric Population
The global aging population is contributing to increased demand for advanced dental care services. Older adults often require restorative and prosthetic dental treatments, creating strong demand for digital scanning technologies that improve treatment planning and patient outcomes.
Technological Advancements Creating New Opportunities
Continuous innovations in optical scanning technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud-based platforms, and CAD/CAM integration are transforming the intraoral scanners industry. Modern scanners offer:
- Faster scanning speeds
- Enhanced image accuracy
- Wireless and ergonomic designs
- Real-time visualization
- Seamless software integration
- AI-powered treatment planning
These advancements are helping dental professionals improve workflow efficiency while delivering highly personalized care.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Modality
The market is segmented into:
- Standalone
- Benchtop
- Portable
- Wall-Mounted
The standalone segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to its flexibility, ease of integration with digital workflows, high accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.
By Technology
Key technology segments include:
- Optical Wand
- Confocal Microscopic Imaging
The optical wand segment dominated the market because of its superior imaging speed, precision, ease of use, and broad compatibility with restorative and orthodontic procedures.
By Application
Applications include:
- Dental Restoration
- Orthodontics
- Periodontics
- Endodontics
- Other Applications
Dental restoration emerged as the leading application segment owing to increasing demand for crowns, bridges, veneers, implants, and aesthetic dental treatments.
By End User
The market serves:
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Dental Diagnostic Centers
- Dental Academic & Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Dental clinics represented the largest end-user segment in 2025 due to growing patient volumes, rapid digital transformation, and increasing adoption of chairside treatment technologies.
Regional Market Insights
North America
North America continues to lead the global market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of digital dentistry technologies, and high expenditure on dental care services.
Europe
European countries are increasingly investing in digital dental solutions, supported by favorable healthcare systems and growing awareness of minimally invasive dental procedures.
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are witnessing rapid modernization of dental facilities, increased healthcare spending, and rising awareness of oral health. Growing disposable incomes and government initiatives supporting preventive dental care are further accelerating market growth across the region.
Middle East & Africa and South & Central America
Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies are creating new opportunities in emerging markets across these regions.
Competitive Landscape
The intraoral scanners market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their market positions.
Key players include:
- Align Technology, Inc. (iTero)
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (CEREC)
- 3Shape A/S
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Planmeca Oy
- Medit Corp.
- Shining 3D
- Condor Technologies
- Dental Wings Inc.
- Midmark Corporation
Recent industry developments include advanced AI-enabled scanning solutions and strategic collaborations aimed at expanding digital dentistry ecosystems.
Future Outlook
The future of the intraoral scanners market appears highly promising as dental professionals increasingly embrace digital transformation. Continued improvements in scanning accuracy, artificial intelligence integration, cloud connectivity, and CAD/CAM workflows will further accelerate adoption worldwide. As patient expectations for faster, more comfortable, and personalized dental treatments continue to rise, intraoral scanners are expected to become a standard tool across modern dental practices.
With ongoing technological advancements and expanding applications in restorative dentistry, orthodontics, implantology, and teledentistry, the global intraoral scanners market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033.
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