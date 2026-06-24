Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Size,Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 24, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/deep-ultraviolet-duv-lithography-equipment-market/590642481

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 520 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 520 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 200 on-site surveys, 320 online surveys.

200 on-site surveys, 320 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analytics, the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to government semiconductor initiatives scaling DUV manufacturing capacity and mature-node chip demand driving foundry expansion.

Government Semiconductor Initiatives Scaling DUV Manufacturing Capacity: Government semiconductor investment programs are creating unprecedented demand for DUV lithography equipment as new fabs are constructed and existing facilities modernized. The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act allocated USD 52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing expansion, with the CHIPS Research and Development Office earmarking USD 11 billion to advance domestic R&D infrastructure and the CHIPS Program Office offering USD 39 billion in incentives to stimulate investment in manufacturing facilities and equipment.

These investments accelerate fabrication capacity and supply chain resilience while increasing demand for front-end fabrication tools, including DUV lithography equipment. For leading DUV equipment suppliers, this government-backed capacity expansion creates a multi-year pipeline of orders for new systems and aftermarket support services.

Mature-Node Chip Demand and Semiconductor Foundry Concentration: While advanced nodes capture headlines, the majority of global chip demand continues to rely on mature-node technologies (28nm–180nm), where DUV lithography remains indispensable and irreplaceable. Taiwan alone accounts for over 60% of global semiconductor foundry revenue and more than 90% of advanced chip manufacturing capacity, according to the International Trade Administration’s 2025 report. This massive production base directly translates into sustained demand for DUV systems for volume manufacturing, node transitions, and capacity expansion.

Meanwhile, DUV lithography is the primary enabler of mass semiconductor production worldwide, dominating high-volume fabrication layers in memory, analog, embedded systems, and sensors. The ongoing demand for mature-node chips used in automotive electronics, industrial IoT devices, power management ICs, and consumer electronics ensures a stable, long-term revenue stream for DUV equipment manufacturers.

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment market have recently announced the following developments:

In June 2026, Nikon Corporation announced the development of a new 1.5 µm-resolution digital lithography system for advanced semiconductor packaging, targeting more than 30% higher throughput than its existing DSP-100 platform and expanding its lithography portfolio for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. This development reinforces Japan’s role in lithography innovation and supports demand for advanced Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) and related lithography equipment used in semiconductor fabrication and packaging.

In July 2025, ASML Holding reported quarterly net bookings of €5.5 billion and continued strong sales of lithography systems amid growing demand for advanced semiconductor production capacity worldwide. The sustained investment in lithography equipment by chipmakers highlights the critical role of DUV lithography tools in expanding semiconductor manufacturing capacity and supporting the global DUV lithography equipment market.

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Segmentation

Our Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment market research segments the market by application into semiconductor manufacturing, MEMS, LED, and others. Of these, the semiconductor manufacturing segment holds the dominant position with a market share of 82%.

A major driver is that semiconductor manufacturing is the primary application of DUV lithography, encompassing logic, memory, and analog chip production. DUV systems create the microscopic circuit patterns that define the functionality of every semiconductor device. As global semiconductor sales reached USD 791.7 billion in 2025, the scale of chip production demands an installed base of thousands of DUV systems running 24/7 in fabs worldwide. The overwhelming majority of these chips are produced using DUV lithography, making semiconductor manufacturing the segment that defines the entire DUV equipment market.

Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment market, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global landscape, holding the largest market share of approximately 58.7%. The region is also poised to exhibit the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

There’s a fundamental reason why Asia-Pacific leads this market as it is where the world’s semiconductor chips are manufactured. According to the International Trade Administration’s 2025 report, Taiwan alone accounts for over 60% of global semiconductor foundry revenue and more than 90% of advanced chip manufacturing capacity. This massive production base directly translates into sustained demand for DUV systems for volume manufacturing, node transitions, and capacity expansion. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan collectively form the backbone of global chip supply.

ASML’s geographic revenue breakdown illustrates this concentration as China contributed 33% of system sales in 2025, South Korea 25%, Taiwan 22%, the United States 12%, Japan 5%, and Europe 1%. As chip manufacturing capacity continues to expand across the region — with new fabs being built in China, South Korea, and Taiwan, the demand for DUV lithography equipment will remain robust for the foreseeable future.

Major players in the Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) Lithography Equipment market are:

ASML Holding N.V.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

SUSS MicroTec SE

EV Group (EVG)

Heidelberg Instruments

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Nikon Corporation

Canon Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

Gigaphoton Inc.

Company Profile:

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