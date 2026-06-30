Breast Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast by 2031

Breast imaging continues to play a critical role in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases, making ultrasound technology an essential component of modern healthcare systems. North America remains the leading regional market for breast ultrasound, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of breast cancer screening, favorable reimbursement policies, and continuous technological innovations. The United States accounted for the largest market share in 2023, while hospitals represented the leading end-user segment. The region’s strong focus on early diagnosis and adoption of advanced imaging technologies continues to fuel market expansion.

According to The Insight Partners, the Breast Ultrasound Market is projected to reach US$ 6.85 Billion by 2031 from US$ 2.81 Billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during 2025–2031. The market is witnessing remarkable growth due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rising geriatric population, expanding breast imaging programs, and continuous technological advancements in ultrasound systems. Comprehensive market analysis, regional insights, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities are available in the official report.

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Breast Ultrasound Market Overview:

Breast ultrasound has become an important diagnostic imaging technique used to evaluate abnormalities detected during physical examinations or mammography. It provides real-time imaging without ionizing radiation, making it a preferred imaging modality for examining dense breast tissue and differentiating between cystic and solid breast lesions. The technology is increasingly being incorporated into comprehensive breast cancer screening programs, supporting physicians in making accurate diagnostic decisions while improving patient outcomes. Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and imaging technologies continue to strengthen market demand worldwide.

Breast Ultrasound Market Size Analysis:

The Breast Ultrasound Market is experiencing significant expansion as healthcare providers continue investing in advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. The market is expected to grow from US$ 2.81 Billion in 2024 to US$ 6.85 Billion by 2031, reflecting the increasing adoption of both conventional and automated breast ultrasound systems across hospitals and diagnostic imaging laboratories. A projected 13.6% CAGR highlights the strong long-term growth potential of this industry. Increasing demand for early disease diagnosis, expanding breast cancer awareness initiatives, and continuous technological improvements are expected to support sustainable market growth throughout the forecast period.

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Key Market Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer: The growing number of breast cancer cases worldwide continues to increase the demand for reliable diagnostic imaging technologies. Breast ultrasound is widely used alongside mammography to improve diagnostic accuracy, particularly in women with dense breast tissue.

Growing Geriatric Population: The expanding elderly population contributes significantly to the increasing prevalence of breast-related disorders, creating higher demand for advanced diagnostic imaging services and supporting market expansion.

Government Initiatives in Breast Imaging: Government-supported breast cancer awareness campaigns and screening initiatives are encouraging greater utilization of breast ultrasound technologies. These programs aim to improve early diagnosis and treatment outcomes while expanding access to diagnostic imaging services.

Emerging Market Trends: Several trends are expected to shape the future of the Breast Ultrasound Market during the forecast period.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for breast ultrasound by improving image interpretation, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and reducing the workload of radiologists. AI-powered image analysis is expected to become an increasingly valuable component of breast imaging workflows.

Research Collaboration Initiatives: Collaborations among healthcare organizations, research institutions, and government agencies are supporting innovation in breast imaging technologies. These initiatives are contributing to improved screening protocols and enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Personalized Medicine Approaches: The shift toward personalized healthcare is encouraging tailored breast cancer screening strategies based on individual patient characteristics. This trend is expected to increase the role of breast ultrasound within comprehensive breast health management programs.

Market Segmentation:

The Breast Ultrasound Market is segmented by:

By Product

Conventional Breast Ultrasound (CBUS)

Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS)

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories

Others

Top Key Players

The leading companies operating in the Breast Ultrasound Market include:

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

TELEMED Medical Systems

Fukuda Denshi UK

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

SonoCiné

NOVA MEDICAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Future Outlook

The Breast Ultrasound Market is expected to witness sustained growth through 2031 as healthcare providers increasingly prioritize early diagnosis and precision imaging technologies. Rising breast cancer prevalence, continuous innovation in ultrasound systems, growing adoption of automated breast ultrasound, and increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare will continue driving market expansion. North America is anticipated to maintain its leadership position owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of breast imaging technologies.

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