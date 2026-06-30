Bioinformatics Services Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034
The United States represents a key market, supported by Increased Public-Private Sector Funding, Ascending Applications of Bioinformatics Across Industries, R&D Spending in Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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The List of Companies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Illumina, Inc
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- BGI
- Source BioScience
- QIAGEN
- CD Genomics
- GENEWIZ
- BaseClear B.V.
- Fios Genomics
- Eurofins Scientific
- NeoGenomics
- Psomagen, Inc
- Microsynth
By Type
- Data Analysis
- Sequencing Services
- Drug Discovery Services
- Gene Expression Analysis
- Database and Management Services
- Others
By Specialty
- Medical Biotechnology
- Plant Biotechnology
- Animal Biotechnology
- Forensic Biotechnology
- Environmental Biotechnology
About US
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