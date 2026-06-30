Bioinformatics Services Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034

The United States represents a key market, supported by Increased Public-Private Sector Funding, Ascending Applications of Bioinformatics Across Industries, R&D Spending in Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, as well as evolving industry dynamics

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The List of Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BGI

Source BioScience

QIAGEN

CD Genomics

GENEWIZ

BaseClear B.V.

Fios Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

NeoGenomics

Psomagen, Inc

Microsynth

By Type

Data Analysis

Sequencing Services

Drug Discovery Services

Gene Expression Analysis

Database and Management Services

Others

By Specialty

Medical Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com