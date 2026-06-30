ICP-MS Market Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast by 2031
The United States represents a key market, supported by Growing Demand for Environmental Monitoring, Advancements in Analytical Techniques, Increased Focus on Food Safety, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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The List of Companies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- Intertek Group plc
- Nu Instruments
- SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- GBC Scientific Equipment
- HORIBA, Ltd.
By Type
- High Resolution ICP MS
- Multicollector ICP MS
- Single Quadrupole ICP MS
- Triple Quadrupole ICP MS
By Modality
- Floor Standing ICP MS System and Benchtop ICP MS System
By End User
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- CMOs & CROs
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