Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis and Opportunities by 2031
The growing number of product launches, coupled with the increasing adoption of high-strength systems, is one of the key opportunities offered to the players in the market.
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The List of Companies
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Siemens AG
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- FONAR
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Aspect Imaging
- NeuSOFT Technologies
- Time Medical Holding
By Field Strength
- Low-Field MRI Systems
- High-Field MRI Systems
- Ultra-High Field MRI Systems
By Architecture
- Closed MRI Systems
- Open MRI Systems
By Application
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Gastroenterology
- Musculoskeletal
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
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