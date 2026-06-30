Microfluidic Systems Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034
The United States represents a key market, supported by Enhancing Lab Accuracy with Innovative Proficiency Testing Solutions, Empowering Labs Through Comprehensive Skill Development Programs, Driving Quality Assurance in Laboratories with Real-Time Feedback Systems, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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The List of Companies
- Abbott
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Micronit Microfluidics BV
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Cepheid
- Dolomite Group, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Private Limited.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Microfluidic Systems Market Segmentation
Type
- Glass
- Polymer
- Silicon
End User
- Healthcare
- Laboratory
- Others
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