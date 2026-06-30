Microfluidic Systems Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034

The United States represents a key market, supported by Enhancing Lab Accuracy with Innovative Proficiency Testing Solutions, Empowering Labs Through Comprehensive Skill Development Programs, Driving Quality Assurance in Laboratories with Real-Time Feedback Systems, as well as evolving industry dynamics

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019267

The List of Companies

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Micronit Microfluidics BV

Fluidigm Corporation

Cepheid

Dolomite Group, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Private Limited.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Microfluidic Systems Market Segmentation

Type

Glass Polymer Silicon

End User

Healthcare Laboratory Others

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com