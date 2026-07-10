Non-Destructive Testing Market to Grow at 6.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 26.31 Billion by 2030

Key Highlights

The Non-Destructive Testing Market was valued at US$ 16.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 26.31 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2024–2030. The forecast signals sustained investment in technologies that reduce industrial failures without interrupting or damaging operating assets.

Services generated 74.8% of total revenue in 2023. This concentration shows that equipment complexity, installation costs and shortages of skilled personnel continue to push manufacturers and infrastructure operators toward outsourced inspection.

Ultrasonic testing held 24.7% of total revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.7%. Portability, operational simplicity and accurate defect detection strengthen its role in industrial quality control.

Manufacturing accounted for 22.4% of total revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.8%. Rising global production increases demand for early defect identification and process efficiency.

North America held the largest regional share at 34% in 2023, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.0%.

Why This Matters Now

Industrial expansion is increasing the cost of inspection failure. Manufacturers, energy operators and infrastructure developers can no longer depend only on periodic manual checks after defects become visible. They need inspection systems that identify cracks, material weaknesses and structural irregularities before those problems stop production or trigger accidents.

Non-destructive testing addresses that operational risk without damaging the inspected component. Its value is moving beyond regulatory compliance. Early fault detection can reduce repair costs, prevent component failure and accelerate manufacturing by identifying defects before products reach later production stages.

Market Overview

Non-destructive testing, or NDT, examines materials, components and systems for defects without changing their usability. The market includes inspection equipment and services covering visual, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current, ultrasonic and radiographic testing.

The Non-Destructive Testing market’s projected increase from US$ 16.82 billion in 2023 to US$ 26.31 billion by 2030 shows that inspection is becoming a more systematic part of industrial operations. The 6.6% CAGR represents demand from manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, construction, automotive and power generation.

The shift is being reinforced by government attention to safety standards and accident prevention. For operators, tighter safety expectations translate into more frequent inspection cycles and greater pressure to document asset condition. For NDT providers, that creates recurring service demand rather than one-time equipment sales.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Technology development is improving the accuracy and usability of NDT procedures. Better inspection methods reduce testing complexity and help operators detect faults in difficult locations and across irregular surfaces. Projects can therefore complete inspection work faster while limiting the risk of overlooked defects.

Ultrasonic testing is central to this change. Ultrasonic detectors are portable, comparatively easy to operate and capable of delivering precise results. These attributes make the technology suitable for manufacturing environments where inspection speed must increase without weakening quality controls.

Automation is also changing the commercial role of inspection. The report identifies AT-Automation Technology among market participants and highlights broader improvements in fault-detection procedures. It does not provide specific figures for artificial intelligence, machine learning, generative AI, cloud migration, edge computing, 5G, cybersecurity or SaaS adoption. Those trends should not be assigned quantified market effects without additional evidence.

The strongest documented digital transformation is therefore occurring within the inspection process itself: more accurate instruments, simpler operation and earlier defect identification. The immediate benefit goes to industrial operators seeking lower failure risk and shorter testing cycles.

Urbanization is creating a second demand engine. Large-scale construction and manufacturing activity in India and China requires formal testing protocols to maintain project quality. Faster project schedules increase the value of inspection methods capable of examining complex structures without dismantling or damaging them.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment Services: Services led the offering category with 74.8% of total revenue in 2023 and are expected to maintain leadership. High equipment costs, installation complexity and limited availability of qualified NDT personnel encourage end users to outsource inspection work.

Services led the offering category with 74.8% of total revenue in 2023 and are expected to maintain leadership. High equipment costs, installation complexity and limited availability of qualified NDT personnel encourage end users to outsource inspection work. Dominant and Fastest-Growing Test Method Ultrasonic Testing: Ultrasonic testing accounted for 24.7% of revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.7%. Its portability, ease of use and precise fault detection support wider adoption in manufacturing operations.

Ultrasonic testing accounted for 24.7% of revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.7%. Its portability, ease of use and precise fault detection support wider adoption in manufacturing operations. Leading Vertical Manufacturing: Manufacturing held 22.4% of total revenue in 2023. The vertical is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.8% as higher production volumes increase demand for early defect detection, quality assurance and reduced component-failure risk.

Manufacturing held 22.4% of total revenue in 2023. The vertical is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.8% as higher production volumes increase demand for early defect detection, quality assurance and reduced component-failure risk. Established Application Oil and Gas: Ultrasonic and eddy current testing are used to identify cracks in underground and above-ground pipelines. Continued reliance on pipeline infrastructure supports recurring inspection requirements.

Ultrasonic and eddy current testing are used to identify cracks in underground and above-ground pipelines. Continued reliance on pipeline infrastructure supports recurring inspection requirements. Expanding Applications: Aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and power generation are increasing their use of NDT as awareness of inspection methods expands.

Regional Growth Story

North America held 34% of the market in 2023, making it the leading region. Widespread use of NDT techniques, access to trained professionals and a large number of testing institutes give the region an established inspection ecosystem. Shale oil power generation in the United States and Canada also creates demand for systems that prevent unexpected equipment and infrastructure failures.

Europe includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Austria within the report’s coverage. The report does not disclose individual European country shares or growth rates. The opportunity nevertheless spans manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, energy and construction assets that require recurring quality and safety inspections.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.0%, exceeding the global market rate. Expanding manufacturing, construction and power-generation activity is creating new inspection volumes across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and ASEAN markets.

The region still faces a shortage of skilled NDT workers. That gap benefits service providers, training organizations and suppliers offering equipment that is easier to operate. It also makes workforce development a condition for long-term market expansion.

The Middle East represents an emerging opportunity because of its substantial oil and gas industry. Pipeline, processing and energy assets require regular crack detection and integrity assessment, supporting demand for ultrasonic and eddy current inspection.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive field includes Mistras Group, Olympus Corporation, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Nikon, Ashtead Technology, Magnaflux, Zetec, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Bosello High Technology, Fischer Technology, Eddyfi and other specialized providers.

The mix of companies shows a market divided between equipment manufacturers, inspection specialists, technology developers and service organizations. Services already control 74.8% of revenue, giving providers with trained personnel and broad field capabilities a structural advantage. Equipment suppliers must therefore compete on ease of use, precision and the ability to reduce reliance on scarce specialists.

Ultrasonic leadership also signals where pricing power may develop. Vendors that improve portability and fault accuracy can gain adoption without requiring customers to redesign entire production environments. Service providers can use the same technology to inspect more assets within shorter project windows.

The report does not identify acquisitions, partnerships, AI launches, cloud platforms or company-level investment values. Competitive direction should consequently be assessed through documented segment positioning rather than unsupported corporate activity.

Recent Developments

Improved NDT procedures are increasing defect-detection accuracy while reducing the complexity of inspection operations.

Advances in ultrasonic technology are supporting wider use because the equipment is portable, simple to operate and capable of precise fault identification.

Manufacturing organizations are expanding NDT adoption as awareness of its role in reducing component failure and repair costs increases.

NDT use is extending beyond established oil and gas applications into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and power generation.

Growing industrial and urban-development activity in India and China is increasing the need for formal testing protocols and quality assurance.

Strategic Implications

Industrial executives should treat NDT as a production and asset-performance investment, not only a compliance expense. Earlier defect detection can reduce unplanned downtime, prevent downstream repair costs and protect project schedules.

The services segment offers the clearest commercial opportunity. Equipment costs and skilled-worker shortages make outsourced inspection attractive, especially for businesses that cannot maintain full internal NDT teams. Providers that combine advanced instruments with trained personnel can secure repeat contracts across an asset’s operating life.

Equipment vendors face a different mandate. They must simplify operation while improving accuracy. Products that reduce training requirements can address Asia Pacific’s workforce constraint and expand adoption among smaller manufacturers.

Investors should watch the intersection of services and ultrasonic testing. One controls most current revenue; the other leads test-method demand and carries a growth rate above the overall market.

Future Outlook

NDT adoption will expand as industrial operators face higher production volumes, tighter safety expectations and growing pressure to prevent failures before they disrupt operations. Manufacturing and Asia Pacific are positioned to generate strong incremental demand, while North America retains advantages in skills, institutions and installed industrial capacity.

The next competitive divide will separate operators that integrate accurate, repeatable inspection into production decisions from laggards that continue discovering defects only after assets, schedules and margins have already failed.

Analyst Perspective

“Non-destructive testing is becoming an operational control system for manufacturers and asset-intensive industries rather than a final-stage inspection task. Services will remain central because equipment complexity and skilled-labor shortages favour specialist providers, while ultrasonic testing will gain importance through portability, accuracy and faster fault detection,” said Yash Ghosalkar, Analyst at Maximize Market Research.

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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