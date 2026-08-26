Gluten-free Flour Market to Reach US$14.31 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6.56% CAGR

Gluten-free eating is no longer a niche choice. According to the Gluten-free Flour Market report, the market stood at US$ 8.08 Billion in 2025. It is expected to grow to US$ 14.31 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2026 and 2034. More people are cutting gluten from their diet, and food brands are racing to keep up with new flour blends.

What Is Gluten-free Flour?

Gluten-free flour is milled from grains, seeds, or legumes that naturally lack gluten. It is used to bake bread, cook soups, and make ready-to-eat meals for people with gluten sensitivity or those simply choosing a healthier diet.

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Market Drivers

Health awareness is the biggest force behind this market. More people now link gluten to bloating and digestive trouble, even without a formal diagnosis. This has pushed everyday shoppers, not just celiac patients, toward gluten-free products.

Bakeries are changing their recipes too. Many now stock coconut, corn, and bean flour alongside wheat flour. This gives customers real choice instead of a single gluten-free option tucked in a corner shelf.

Packaged food makers are following the same path. Soups, sauces, and ready meals now often carry a “gluten-free” label as a selling point. Brands see this claim as a way to stand out on a crowded shelf.

Sports and fitness culture plays a role as well. Athletes and gym-goers often try gluten-free diets, believing it aids digestion and energy. This trend has widened the buyer base well beyond people with medical needs.

Retail availability keeps improving. Supermarkets now dedicate more shelf space to gluten-free flour, and online grocery platforms make it easy to find niche brands. Easier access means more repeat purchases.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type: Amaranth, Corn, Maize, Coconut, and Bean flour lead the list. Corn flour remains the most used due to its low cost and wide availability. Coconut and bean flour are gaining fans for their added nutrition.

By Source: The market splits into Cereals and Legumes. Cereal-based flour dominates thanks to familiar taste and easy baking results. Legume-based flour is growing fast for its higher protein content.

By Application: Bread and Bakery Products lead the way by far. Soups and Sauces, along with Ready-to-eat Products, are catching up as more brands widen their gluten-free lineup.

Key Market Players

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Sunopta Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

The Scoular Company

Enjoy Life Foods LLC

Parrish and Heimbecker

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

These companies are investing in better-tasting blends and wider distribution. Many are also working to lower costs, since gluten-free flour still often costs more than regular wheat flour.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Sourcing is becoming a bigger focus. Brands are working directly with farmers growing amaranth, coconut, and legumes to secure steady, traceable supply. This also helps them market their products as more transparent and ethical.

Taste and texture innovation is picking up pace too. Early gluten-free products often had a dry or gritty texture. New blending techniques are closing that gap, making gluten-free baked goods taste closer to traditional ones.

Packaging is shifting as well. Smaller brands are moving to recyclable bags and boxes, matching demand from health-conscious buyers who also care about the environment.

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Regional Outlook

North America leads the market, driven by high celiac disease awareness and strong retail infrastructure. The United States is the single biggest contributor to regional demand.

Europe follows close behind. Strict food labeling laws and a health-focused consumer base support steady growth across the region.

Asia-Pacific is growing the fastest. Rising middle-class incomes and Western dietary influence are pushing gluten-free products into more households across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

South and Central America show slower, steadier growth. As packaged food distribution expands in the region, gluten-free flour is expected to gain more shelf presence over the coming years.

Related Reports:

Gluten-free Products Market Size, Share and Growth

Bakery Premixes Market Size, Share and Trends

Whey Powder Market Growth and Forecast

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