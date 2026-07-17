Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market to Reach US$ 1.50 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.17 Billion

Pipes carry more than water and oil, they carry the reliability of entire industries. Corrosion, weight and installation cost all shape which material engineers choose for critical infrastructure. Valued at US$ 1.17 Billion in 2025, the market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 1.50 Billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 3.10% from 2026 to 2034. This steady rise reflects growing trust in the Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market across oil, water and chemical sectors.

What Is Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping?

Glass reinforced plastic piping combines resin with glass fibre reinforcement to create pipes that resist corrosion and handle high pressure. It is widely used where metal pipes would corrode too quickly to be practical.

Market Drivers

Corrosion remains the biggest headache for pipeline operators working with saltwater, chemicals or acidic soil. Steel pipes degrade over time in these conditions, forcing frequent repairs and replacements. Glass reinforced plastic pipes resist this corrosion entirely, which is why oil and gas operators increasingly specify them for offshore and onshore projects alike.

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Water scarcity is pushing governments to invest heavily in irrigation and water supply infrastructure. These projects often span long distances across varied terrain, and lightweight glass reinforced plastic pipes are easier and cheaper to transport and install than heavier metal alternatives. This is not just a cost advantage, it is becoming the standard choice for new water infrastructure.

Wastewater treatment plants add further demand. Municipal systems need piping that can handle aggressive chemical exposure over decades without failing, and glass reinforced plastic delivers that durability with lower maintenance costs than concrete or steel options.

So what is keeping oil and gas as the largest end-use segment? Ageing pipeline networks. Many oil-producing regions are replacing decades-old steel infrastructure, and operators are turning to composite piping to cut long-term corrosion-related maintenance costs.

Segmentation Overview

Segments Covered

By Resin:

Epoxy resin leads the market, valued for its strength and chemical resistance in demanding applications. Polyester resin follows, offering a cost-effective option for less aggressive environments. Vinyl Ester resin serves highly corrosive settings, while other resin types address specialised project needs.

By Application:

Oil and Gas holds the largest share, driven by corrosion resistance needs across upstream and downstream operations. Chemicals follow closely, given the material’s resistance to aggressive substances. Wastewater Treatment, Irrigation and Water Supply round out steady demand, alongside other niche applications.

By Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America each show distinct growth trends, shaped by infrastructure investment and industrial activity.

Key Market Players

Composite Pipes Industry LLC

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Fibrex Corporation

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

Harwal Group

HOBAS Pipe USA, Inc.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Smithline Reinforced Composites FZC

TECHNOBELL Ltd.

These companies are expanding manufacturing capacity in the Middle East and Asia Pacific to serve growing oil and gas demand. Several are developing higher-pressure-rated pipe formulations for deepwater and high-temperature applications. Long-term supply agreements with utilities and energy operators are also becoming more common, giving manufacturers steadier revenue visibility.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Longer service life is one of the strongest sustainability arguments for glass reinforced plastic piping, since it needs far less frequent replacement than corroding metal alternatives. Manufacturers are also researching bio-based resin systems to reduce reliance on petroleum feedstocks. Improved manufacturing processes are cutting production waste too, while better jointing systems are reducing leak risk during installation and over the pipe’s operating life.

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Regional Outlook

North America leads the market, supported by extensive oil and gas pipeline replacement activity. Europe follows, driven by water infrastructure upgrades and strict environmental compliance standards. Asia Pacific is growing fastest, backed by rapid industrialisation and expanding irrigation networks in India and China. South and Central America remains a smaller market, though oil sector investment is creating fresh opportunities.

Related Reports:

Plastic Conduit Market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

Reinforced Plastics Market

MRO Protective Coatings Market

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