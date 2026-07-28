Fired Air Heaters Market to Reach US$ 692.24 Million by 2028 Driven by Industrial Demand

The fired air heaters market is witnessing steady growth due to rising industrialization and increasing demand for efficient heating solutions across multiple end use industries. Fired air heaters are widely used to heat gases and liquids to specific temperatures, making them an essential component in manufacturing, chemical processing, mining, oil and gas, construction, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. Their short start time, high efficiency, and reliable performance continue to support their adoption across industrial applications.

Market Size and Growth

The fired air heaters market is expected to grow from US$ 491.73 million in 2021 to US$ 692.24 million by 2028. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by increasing industrial investments, expanding manufacturing activities, and rising energy demand in developing economies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Brazil are witnessing higher demand for industrial heating equipment, contributing significantly to market expansion. Increased investments in power generation capacity are also supporting the demand for fired air heaters.

Market Drivers

The growing need for efficient heating equipment in industrial operations remains one of the major factors driving the fired air heaters market. Manufacturing facilities, power generation plants, and processing industries require dependable heating systems that offer operational efficiency and reliability. Continuous advancements in production technologies have further improved the performance of fired air heaters, encouraging wider adoption across industries. In addition, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is expected to enhance equipment monitoring and operational efficiency, creating new opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

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Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into direct fired air heaters and indirect fired air heaters. Direct fired air heaters accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing 69.6% of the global market. These systems are preferred in applications where high thermal efficiency and rapid heating are required.

By end user, the market serves manufacturing, chemicals, mining, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. Among these, the construction segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as the use of industrial heating equipment continues to increase across construction sites and infrastructure projects.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the fired air heaters market in 2020, accounting for 38.2% of the global market. The region benefits from the presence of several established manufacturers and strong industrial infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrial development, increasing manufacturing activities, and expanding energy infrastructure across emerging economies.

Key Players

The major companies operating in the fired air heaters market include:

ALLMAND BROS., INC.

Exotherm Corporation

Hastings HVAC, Inc.

Pirobloc, S.A.

SIGMA THERMAL, INC.

Stelter & Brinck, Ltd.

Tamarack Industries

Therm Dynamics

Wacker Neuson SE

Zeeco, Inc.

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Future Outlook

The future of the fired air heaters market is expected to remain positive as industrial activities continue to expand across both developed and emerging economies. Growing investments in manufacturing facilities, construction projects, and power generation infrastructure are likely to sustain demand for efficient heating equipment. Furthermore, technological advancements such as IoT integration, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced monitoring capabilities are expected to increase the adoption of fired air heaters. As industries continue to prioritize energy efficiency, reliability, and productivity, the fired air heaters market is anticipated to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period.