South and Central America AED Market Growing from US$ 106.4 Million to US$ 161.4 Million by 2033

The South and Central America External Defibrillators Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, gradual improvements in emergency response infrastructure, urbanization, expansion of private healthcare networks, and public health initiatives aimed at improving survival outcomes.

According to Business Market Insights, the South and Central America External Defibrillators Market was valued at US$ 106.4 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 161.4 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

External defibrillators are critical devices used to deliver an electric shock to restore normal heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), in particular, are designed for rapid use by both trained professionals and bystanders in emergency situations.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by product type, patient type, and end user.

By Product Type : Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominated the market in 2025 due to their ease of use, rapid response capability, and effectiveness in treating sudden cardiac arrest outside clinical settings. Other segments include Manual External Defibrillators and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators.

: Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominated the market in 2025 due to their ease of use, rapid response capability, and effectiveness in treating sudden cardiac arrest outside clinical settings. Other segments include Manual External Defibrillators and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators. By Patient Type : The Adults segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by the higher incidence of cardiac events among adults and increased accessibility of AEDs in public and healthcare settings. The Pediatric segment forms the remaining portion.

: The Adults segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by the higher incidence of cardiac events among adults and increased accessibility of AEDs in public and healthcare settings. The Pediatric segment forms the remaining portion. By End User: Hospitals led the market in 2025, supported by established emergency response systems, trained medical personnel, and advanced cardiac care infrastructure. Other end users include Cardiac Centers, Emergency Medical Services, Home Healthcare, and Others.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Trend in Sudden Cardiac Arrest Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, changing dietary patterns, reduced physical activity, and a growing aging population are contributing to higher rates of sudden cardiac arrest. A significant portion of these events occur outside hospitals, increasing the need for rapid defibrillation and wider AED availability. Boosting Public Access Network Coverage Authorities and private stakeholders are expanding public access defibrillation networks by placing AEDs in high-traffic locations such as transportation hubs, commercial complexes, and recreational venues. Community-based programs and partnerships are extending coverage beyond major cities while promoting public education and training. Technological Advancements and Ease of Use Modern AEDs featuring automated voice prompts, visual guidance, and simplified operation are better suited for non-medical users. Streamlined maintenance systems further encourage adoption in workplaces and public spaces. Healthcare Infrastructure and Medical Tourism Urbanization, expansion of private healthcare networks, and growing medical tourism in select countries are prompting upgrades in emergency care capabilities, supporting demand for defibrillation devices.

Regional Insights

Brazil held the largest share of the South and Central America External Defibrillators Market in 2025. The country benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong concentration of private hospitals and specialty cardiac centers. Major urban hubs such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have seen increasing installation of AEDs in commercial complexes, sports facilities, educational institutions, and transportation terminals. Public awareness campaigns around CPR training and emergency preparedness are supporting broader adoption. Domestic distributors and established import channels enhance product availability, while private sector investment in workplace safety contributes to steady demand. Challenges remain in rural areas due to limited access and public hospital budget constraints.

Other markets in the region include Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and the Rest of South and Central America.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the South and Central America External Defibrillators Market include:

Stryker Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Schiller AG

Progetti S.r.l.

Promed Technology Co., Limited

Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Element Science, Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited

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Challenges

Uneven healthcare access between urban and rural regions.

Limited funding in public healthcare systems.

Inconsistent regulatory enforcement for mandatory AED placement in public areas.

Import dependency leading to pricing pressures and potential supply chain disruptions.

Future Outlook

Steady expansion supported by rising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the life-saving value of early defibrillation.

Continued growth of public access AED networks in high-traffic and community settings.

Increasing adoption of user-friendly, automated devices suitable for non-medical responders.

Strengthening of emergency medical services training and partnerships between manufacturers and local distributors.

Gradual market development as healthcare systems invest in emergency response infrastructure across the region.

The South and Central America External Defibrillators Market is set for consistent growth through 2033. As awareness of cardiovascular emergencies increases and public access networks expand, demand for reliable external defibrillators will continue to rise across hospitals, emergency services, and public spaces throughout the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What drives the South and Central America External Defibrillators Market?

Increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, improvements in emergency response infrastructure, urbanization, expansion of private healthcare networks, public health initiatives, and efforts to expand public access defibrillation networks are the primary market drivers.

Which product and end-user segments dominate the market?

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominated the product segment in 2025 due to their ease of use and effectiveness in out-of-hospital settings. Hospitals led the end-user segment, supported by established emergency systems and trained personnel.

Which country represents the largest market in the region?

Brazil held the largest share in 2025, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong private hospital networks, growing AED installations in public and commercial spaces, awareness campaigns, and ongoing healthcare modernization efforts.

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