BRICS External Defibrillators Market Growth Analysis with 8.3% CAGR Forecast Through 2033

The BRICS External Defibrillators Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising recognition of sudden cardiac events as a critical public health concern, growing emphasis on emergency preparedness, expansion of public access defibrillation programs, and supportive policies in several countries.

According to Business Market Insights, the BRICS External Defibrillators Market was valued at US$ 518.7 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 979.7 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

External defibrillators are life-saving devices used to deliver an electric shock that restores normal heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are particularly important for rapid intervention by both trained professionals and bystanders in public and clinical settings.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by product type, patient type, and end user.

By Product Type : Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominated the market in 2025 due to their ease of use, rapid response capability, and effectiveness in treating sudden cardiac arrest outside clinical settings. Other segments include Manual External Defibrillators and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators.

: Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominated the market in 2025 due to their ease of use, rapid response capability, and effectiveness in treating sudden cardiac arrest outside clinical settings. Other segments include Manual External Defibrillators and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators. By Patient Type : The Adults segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by the higher incidence of cardiac events among adults and increasing accessibility of AEDs in public and healthcare settings. The Pediatric segment forms the remaining portion.

: The Adults segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by the higher incidence of cardiac events among adults and increasing accessibility of AEDs in public and healthcare settings. The Pediatric segment forms the remaining portion. By End User: Hospitals led the market in 2025, supported by established emergency response systems, trained medical personnel, and advanced cardiac care infrastructure. Other end users include Cardiac Centers, Emergency Medical Services, Home Healthcare, and Others.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Incidence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Rapid urbanization, aging populations, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity are increasing the burden of sudden cardiac arrest across BRICS countries. Sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets, and elevated stress levels further contribute to demand for timely emergency cardiac interventions, including AEDs. Enhancing Emergency Response Infrastructure Healthcare systems are equipping emergency departments and intensive care units with defibrillation devices and expanding staff training in advanced cardiac life support. Initiatives to train first responders, equip ambulances with portable devices, and raise community awareness are helping address gaps in access, particularly in rural and remote areas. Extending Public Access Networks Public access defibrillator (PAD) networks are expanding as authorities install AEDs in high-traffic locations such as transport hubs, commercial centers, workplaces, and educational institutions. Community training programs on CPR and AED usage, along with integration of AED registries with emergency response systems, are improving bystander readiness and survival outcomes. Policy Support and Collaborative Efforts Governments, healthcare providers, and NGOs are collaborating to strengthen cardiac emergency management, promoting wider adoption and accessibility of external defibrillators across the region.

Regional Insights

China held the largest share of the BRICS External Defibrillators Market in 2025. The country benefits from a strong emphasis on building comprehensive emergency response systems. Urban centers serve as hubs for AED placement, supported by city health authorities that coordinate accessibility and integration with emergency services. Public campaigns and educational initiatives have increased bystander readiness and normalized the presence of defibrillators in public spaces. Hospitals and clinics in key cities prioritize advanced devices as part of routine emergency care. While rural regions face coverage and awareness challenges, nationwide efforts continue to expand accessibility.

Other markets within the BRICS group include Russia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the BRICS External Defibrillators Market include:

Stryker Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Schiller AG

Progetti S.r.l.

Promed Technology Co., Limited

Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Element Science, Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited

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Challenges

Uneven public awareness across the region.

Disparities in healthcare infrastructure between urban and rural areas.

Variations in regulatory environments and funding.

Limited availability of AEDs outside healthcare facilities in remote communities.

Future Outlook

Continued expansion of public access defibrillation networks across urban and semi-urban areas.

Strengthening of emergency response capabilities through training, equipment deployment, and community awareness programs.

Growing adoption of user-friendly AEDs suitable for bystander use.

Gradual improvement in rural and remote access through collaborative initiatives.

Steady market growth supported by rising cardiac disease burden and proactive life-saving strategies across BRICS countries.

The BRICS External Defibrillators Market is set for consistent expansion through 2033. As awareness of sudden cardiac arrest increases and public access networks develop, demand for reliable external defibrillators will continue to rise across hospitals, emergency services, workplaces, and public spaces throughout the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What drives the BRICS External Defibrillators Market? Growing incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, rising recognition of cardiac emergencies as a public health priority, expansion of public access defibrillation programs, enhancement of emergency response infrastructure, community training initiatives, and collaborative efforts between governments, healthcare providers, and NGOs are the primary market drivers.

Which product and end-user segments dominate the market? Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) dominated the product segment in 2025 due to their ease of use and effectiveness in out-of-hospital settings. Hospitals led the end-user segment, supported by established emergency systems and trained personnel.

Which country represents the largest market within BRICS? China held the largest share in 2025, driven by strong emphasis on comprehensive emergency response systems, urban AED placement programs, public education campaigns, and prioritization of advanced defibrillators in hospitals and clinics.

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