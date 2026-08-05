Split Casing Pump Market Size to Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 3.65%
The global industrial machinery and fluid handling sectors are undergoing continuous transformations, driven by technological innovations, aging infrastructure upgrades, and expanding urban networks. Among essential heavy-duty fluid handling equipment, split casing pumps stand out for their operational reliability, hydraulic efficiency, and ease of maintenance.
Split casing pumps characterized by their split volute design allowing quick access to internal components such as impellers, shafts, and bearings without disturbing the surrounding pipework are widely utilized across critical industrial and municipal infrastructure. This design feature drastically reduces maintenance downtime, making them a preferred choice for high-volume continuous flow applications.
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Segmentation Analysis
The split casing pump market is structured across distinct categories based on pump design orientation and end-use application areas:
1. By Type
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Horizontal Split Casing Pumps: Widely adopted across municipal water utility plants, large-scale irrigation, and industrial cooling processes due to their structural stability, lower headroom requirements, and ease of inline maintenance.
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Vertical Split Casing Pumps: Increasingly preferred in facilities with constrained floor space or specialized hydraulic requirements, providing footprint optimization while retaining high volumetric efficiency.
2. By End-User Industry
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Water and Waste Water: Serves as a prime driver for split casing pump installations worldwide. Urban expansion, stringent wastewater treatment mandates, and massive investments in municipal water supply networks require high-capacity, dependable pumps.
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Oil and Gas: Vital for heavy-duty crude transport, refining processes, and offshore fluid management where continuous operation under high pressure and variable flow conditions is required.
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Power Generation: Used extensively in thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric power stations for circulating cooling water and boiler feed operations.
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Chemicals & Process Industries: Employed to move aggressive chemicals, corrosive liquids, and industrial effluents with precision-engineered alloys ensuring corrosion resistance.
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Construction & Agriculture: Vital for dewatering construction sites, flood control management, and large-scale agricultural irrigation infrastructure.
Market Forecast
The global Split Casing Pump Market size is projected to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2034 from US$ 6.08 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2026-2034.
Key Market Drivers and Trends
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Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Energy consumption represents the vast majority of a pump system’s total life-cycle cost. As industrial operators strive to lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints, pump manufacturers are redesigning hydraulic pathways and impellers to achieve maximum energy efficiency.
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Integration of IoT and Smart Monitoring Systems: The adoption of Industry 4.0 standards is transforming fluid management solutions. Modern split casing pumps are increasingly integrated with IoT-enabled sensors that track vibration, temperature, pressure, and flow rates in real-time. This enables predictive maintenance strategies, drastically reducing unscheduled downtime and extending overall operational life.
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Global Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization in developing regions across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East continues to drive significant capital investments in modernizing water networks, power grids, and industrial manufacturing facilities.
Key Market Players
The global market features leading engineering and manufacturing firms specializing in heavy-duty hydraulic machinery. Prominent companies operating in the global split casing pump market include:
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ANDRITZ Group
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Flowserve Corporation
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Gardner Denver Inc.
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Grundfos Holding A/S
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KSB SE and Co. KGaA
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PSG Dover
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Ruhrpumpen Group
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Sulzer Ltd.
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WILO SE
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Xylem Inc.
These key industry participants continue to focus on strategic acquisitions, technological innovation, localization of regional assembly facilities, and development of specialized material alloys to strengthen their global footprint and offer customer-centric fluid handling solutions.
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Future Outlook
The future of the global split casing pump market remains highly promising as industries transition toward intelligent, energy-efficient, and sustainable fluid management architectures. Over the coming decade, market growth will be heavily anchored by digital diagnostics, smart automation integration, and rising global capital expenditure toward clean water infrastructure and industrial decarbonization. Manufacturers that successfully embed predictive maintenance capabilities, optimize hydraulic designs for reduced power consumption, and provide comprehensive lifecycle service networks will be best positioned to capture expanding market opportunities and maintain competitive advantages through 2034.
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