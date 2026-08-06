GCC Airway Management Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast to US$ 102.7 Million by 2033

The GCC airway management devices market is characterized by modernization, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong focus on enhancing patient safety across public and private healthcare sectors.

According to Business Market Insights, the GCC Airway Management Devices Market was valued at US$ 83.9 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 102.7 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Key countries in the market include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. Saudi Arabia leads due to its advanced healthcare facilities and substantial investments in modernizing hospitals and emergency services. Preference is growing for advanced equipment such as video laryngoscopes, supraglottic airway devices, and disposables, which improve procedural success, reduce complication rates, and lower infection risks. Efficient emergency medical services, particularly in urban areas, further drive demand for portable devices.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by product type, application, patient type, and end user.

By Product Type : Supraglottic Devices, Infraglottic Devices, Resuscitation Devices, Laryngoscopes, and Other Types. The infraglottic devices segment dominated the market in 2025.

: Supraglottic Devices, Infraglottic Devices, Resuscitation Devices, Laryngoscopes, and Other Types. The infraglottic devices segment dominated the market in 2025. By Application : Anesthesia, Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, and Other Applications. The anesthesia segment dominated the market in 2025.

: Anesthesia, Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, and Other Applications. The anesthesia segment dominated the market in 2025. By Patient Type : Adult and Pediatric. The adult segment dominated the market in 2025.

: Adult and Pediatric. The adult segment dominated the market in 2025. By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Medical Services, and Other End Users. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Expansion of Emergency and Critical Care Services Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are investing heavily in tertiary care facilities and upgrading emergency departments with modern airway management units. Hospitals in cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah are equipping ambulances and ICUs with video laryngoscopes and high-efficiency ventilators. Specialty airway equipment is also being integrated into multidisciplinary departments to handle surgical needs and critical events such as cardiac arrest. Large events like the Hajj pilgrimage further increase demand for respiratory emergency preparedness. Development of Single-Use, Disposable, and Eco-Friendly Devices Infection control remains a top priority. Single-use endotracheal tubes, laryngoscope blades, and supraglottic devices are increasingly preferred to reduce cross-contamination. Healthcare organizations are also exploring biodegradable or recyclable options aligned with national sustainability goals such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s carbon neutrality targets. Disposable kits designed for extreme temperatures and field use are gaining interest for mobile clinics and rural emergency settings. Government Focus on Healthcare Digitization and Certification Efforts to digitize and certify hospitals are expected to increase adoption of advanced airway management devices. Professional Training Initiatives Training programs for paramedics, nurses, anesthesiologists, and emergency care professionals are enhancing competency in advanced airway management skills across the region.

Regional Insights

The geographical scope covers Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. Saudi Arabia held the largest share in 2025.

Saudi Arabia dominates the market due to its large-scale healthcare infrastructure, proactive government policies, and substantial investment in critical care and emergency medical services. Hospitals in major urban centers are increasingly equipped with advanced solutions, including video-assisted laryngoscopes, second-generation supraglottic devices, and disposable intubation kits. Pre-hospital emergency services feature portable airway devices for rapid response. Professional training through simulation exercises and collaborations with international medical device manufacturers further strengthen adoption and innovation while maintaining a focus on affordability.

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Competitive Landscape

The market is populated by several key players contributing to growth and innovation. Key players operating in the GCC airway management devices market include:

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Ambu A/S

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Intersurgical Ltd

Mercury Medical

Verathon Inc.

Cook Group Incorporated

Challenges

High prices of advanced devices and reliance on technology imports.

Challenges in staff training and technology adoption in smaller and rural hospitals.

Future Outlook

Steady market growth supported by ongoing modernization of hospitals and emergency services.

Increasing preference for single-use, disposable, and environmentally conscious airway devices.

Continued expansion of critical care capacity and professional training programs.

Lucrative opportunities driven by high healthcare expenditure, patient safety priorities, and government-led infrastructure upgrades across the GCC region.

The GCC airway management devices market is positioned for consistent growth through 2033. As healthcare systems prioritize patient safety, infection control, and advanced emergency readiness, demand for reliable airway management solutions is expected to rise, with Saudi Arabia leading and other GCC countries progressively strengthening their capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How big is the GCC Airway Management Devices Market? The GCC Airway Management Devices Market is valued at US$ 83.9 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 102.7 Million by 2033.

What is the CAGR for GCC Airway Management Devices Market by (2026 – 2033)? The market is estimated to record a CAGR of approximately 2.6% during the forecast period.

What segments are covered in this report?

Product Type (Supraglottic Devices, Infraglottic Devices, Resuscitation Devices, Laryngoscopes, Other Types)

Application (Anesthesia, Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications)

Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric)

End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Medical Services, Other End User)

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