Artist Grade Acrylic Paints Market to Hit US$ 1.78 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.13 Billion in 2025

Walk into any art supply store today and the paint aisle looks nothing like it did a decade ago. The global Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market size is projected to reach US$ 1.78 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.13 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Professional and hobbyist painters alike are driving that growth, pushing brands to expand beyond basic tubes into specialised formulations built for specific techniques. The Artist Grade Acrylic Paints Market has become a genuine growth category within the broader creative supplies industry, not just a niche corner of it.

What Is the Artist Grade Acrylic Paints Market?

The artist grade acrylic paints market covers high-quality acrylic paint formulations designed for professional and serious hobbyist use, distinct from student-grade or craft paints. It includes both fluid and heavy-body consistencies, each suited to different painting techniques, from thin glazing layers to thick impasto work. Brands compete on pigment concentration, lightfastness, and colour consistency, qualities that matter most to artists who need their work to hold up over decades.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026001

Segments Covered

By Product Type:

Fluid acrylics have built a loyal following among artists who favour pouring techniques, watercolour-style washes, and detailed line work, since their thinner consistency flows smoothly without losing pigment intensity. Heavy-body acrylics dominate among painters working in impasto or texture-heavy styles, holding brush and palette knife marks the way oil paint traditionally has. The Others segment covers speciality formulations like interference and iridescent paints that have carved out their own following among mixed-media artists.

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty stores remain the primary channel, where staff expertise and the ability to test colours in person still matter to serious painters. Supermarkets and hypermarkets carry a smaller, more basic selection aimed at casual buyers rather than working artists. Online retail is growing fastest here, helped by detailed product reviews and swatch comparisons that let painters research pigment quality before committing to a purchase. The Others category includes art school supply programmes and museum shop retail.

Key Market Players

Acrylicos Vallejo

Colart International Holdings Ltd.

Da Vinci Paint Co.

Daler-Rowney Ltd.

Decoart, Inc.

Derivan Pty Ltd.

Lukas

Pebeo

Royal Talens BV.

Sennelier

Buy Premium Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026001

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

What makes this particularly significant is how pigment sourcing has become a talking point in a category that used to compete purely on colour range. Traditional pigments sometimes relied on heavy metals or synthetic processes with a heavy environmental footprint, and manufacturers are increasingly reformulating toward safer, more sustainable pigment chemistry without sacrificing the vibrancy artists expect. Packaging has followed a similar path, with brands moving toward recyclable tubes and refillable jar systems for studio-scale buyers.

Formulation innovation is moving just as fast on the technical side. Open acrylics, which stay workable longer before drying, have given painters more of the blending flexibility oil paint offers while keeping acrylic’s faster cleanup and lower toxicity. This is not just a convenience upgrade, it reflects a structural shift in how manufacturers are closing the gap between acrylic and oil painting techniques that once kept serious artists loyal to one medium over the other.

So what ties pigment sourcing and formulation innovation together in this market? Both respond to a painter who wants professional-grade results without compromising on health, workability, or environmental conscience.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the market, supported by a dense concentration of art schools, professional painters, and established brands like Golden and Liquitex that set the category’s quality benchmark. Europe follows closely, where a strong tradition of fine art education in countries like France, Italy, and the United Kingdom sustains steady demand for premium paint brands such as Sennelier and Royal Talens. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, as rising middle-class incomes and expanding art education programmes in China, India, and South Korea introduce a new generation of painters to artist-grade materials. South and Central America remain a smaller market, with growth concentrated in urban centres where specialty art retail is expanding.

Trending Reports:

Craft Supplies Market Size, Trends & Demand by 2034

Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Growth, Size & Forecast by 2034

Paint Thinner Market Trends, Share & Demand by 2034

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish