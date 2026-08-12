Mobile Application Security Testing Market Trends, Size & Growth by 2034

The Mobile Application Security Testing is witnessing strong growth as organizations increasingly depend on mobile applications for customer engagement, digital payments, remote services, enterprise operations, and connected-device management.

According to The Insight Partners, The Mobile Application Security Testing Market size is expected to reach US$ 53.27 Billion by 2034 from US$ 6.58 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 26.16% from 2026 to 2034.

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Market Overview

The Mobile application security testing involves identifying vulnerabilities, weaknesses, misconfigurations, and potential attack vectors in applications before and after deployment. As mobile applications increasingly handle sensitive information such as financial credentials, personal data, healthcare records, and business information, organizations are placing greater emphasis on application security.

The Insight Partners segments the market by offering into solutions and services, by operating system into iOS, Android, and other operating systems, and by deployment mode into cloud and on-premises. The market is also analyzed according to organization size, including large enterprises and SMEs, and industry verticals such as BFSI, government, healthcare, telecommunications, IT and ITeS, retail and eCommerce, energy and utilities, and manufacturing.

Key Market Driver

Rising Mobile Application Usage:- One of the primary factors driving the Mobile Application Security Testing Market is the rising use of mobile applications across industries. Businesses are increasingly using mobile platforms to provide digital banking, shopping, healthcare, communication, productivity, and customer-service solutions.

One of the primary factors driving the Mobile Application Security Testing Market is the rising use of mobile applications across industries. Businesses are increasingly using mobile platforms to provide digital banking, shopping, healthcare, communication, productivity, and customer-service solutions. Growing Cybersecurity Threats:- The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are another significant factor supporting market expansion. Mobile applications can become targets for attackers seeking credentials, financial information, personal data, or access to connected enterprise systems.

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are another significant factor supporting market expansion. Mobile applications can become targets for attackers seeking credentials, financial information, personal data, or access to connected enterprise systems. Impact of Strict Data Protection Regulations:-Regulatory requirements are also creating demand for mobile application security testing. Organizations operating in highly regulated industries must implement stronger measures to protect sensitive information and demonstrate compliance with applicable data protection requirements.

Key Trends in the Mobile Application Security Testing Market

AI and Automated Security Testing:- The integration of artificial intelligence and automation is emerging as an important trend. AI and machine learning technologies can assist security teams in identifying suspicious patterns, detecting vulnerabilities, prioritizing risks, and automating portions of the testing process.

The integration of is emerging as an important trend. AI and machine learning technologies can assist security teams in identifying suspicious patterns, detecting vulnerabilities, prioritizing risks, and automating portions of the testing process. DevSecOps Integration:- The growing adoption of DevSecOps is transforming the way organizations approach mobile application security. Instead of performing security testing only before application release, businesses are increasingly integrating security checks throughout the software development lifecycle.

The growing adoption of is transforming the way organizations approach mobile application security. Instead of performing security testing only before application release, businesses are increasingly integrating security checks throughout the software development lifecycle. Cloud-Based Testing :-Cloud-based mobile application security testing is another major trend. Cloud deployment allows organizations to access scalable testing resources without maintaining extensive on-premises infrastructure.

Opportunities for Market Players

The Mobile Application Security Testing Market also presents opportunities across SMEs, IoT-connected applications, and app-store security requirements. SMEs are increasingly recognizing the importance of mobile application protection and may seek cost-effective, scalable testing solutions. Meanwhile, the growing integration of mobile applications with IoT devices creates additional security requirements across interconnected environments.

Security testing providers can also benefit from increasing requirements associated with application distribution and app-store security. Vendors that combine automated testing, vulnerability management, cloud capabilities, and continuous security monitoring are positioned to address evolving customer requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The Mobile Application Security Testing Market includes several technology and cybersecurity companies.

IBM

HCLTech

OpenText

Synopsys

Qualys

Syhunt

Checkmarx

Testhouse

Ivanti

Veracode

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Future Outlook

The Mobile Application Security Testing Market is positioned for substantial expansion as mobile applications become increasingly central to digital business strategies. Rising mobile app usage, escalating cybersecurity threats, and strict regulatory requirements are creating sustained demand for advanced security testing capabilities. At the same time, AI-driven testing, DevSecOps integration, and cloud-based security testing are reshaping the market landscape.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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