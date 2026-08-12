Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Market: Demand, Size, Growth Trends, and Forecast to 2034

Veterinary diagnostic imaging is becoming increasingly important for early disease detection, treatment planning, and routine animal healthcare. Advancements in imaging technologies are enabling veterinarians to conduct faster and more accurate examinations.

The Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Market is projected to expand from US$ 456.92 million in 2025 to US$ 827.68 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.82% from 2026 to 2034. Growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic procedures and portable imaging solutions is supporting this expansion.

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Rising Demand for Advanced Veterinary Diagnostics

The increasing ownership of companion animals and greater expenditure on veterinary healthcare are driving demand for sophisticated diagnostic equipment. Ultrasound scanning provides real-time imaging without exposing animals to ionizing radiation, making it suitable for abdominal, cardiac, reproductive, and musculoskeletal examinations.

Veterinary hospitals and clinics are increasingly integrating ultrasound systems into routine diagnostic workflows. The growing emphasis on early diagnosis is also encouraging veterinarians to adopt imaging technologies that can identify abnormalities before symptoms become severe. In addition, animal breeding operations are using ultrasound for reproductive monitoring and pregnancy diagnosis.

Portable and Handheld Systems Gain Traction

By product, the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Market is segmented into portable/handheld ultrasound scanners and cart-based ultrasound scanners. Portable and handheld systems are expected to gain significant attention because they offer flexibility, mobility, and comparatively convenient deployment across veterinary practices.

The increasing availability of compact scanners is particularly beneficial for rural veterinary services, farms, and mobile veterinary professionals. These systems can facilitate examinations outside conventional clinical environments and support point-of-care diagnostics. Cart-based systems continue to maintain their importance in hospitals and larger clinics where advanced imaging capabilities and comprehensive examination workflows are required.

Technological Advancements Strengthen Growth Prospects

Digital imaging technology represents a major area of development as manufacturers focus on improving image quality, workflow efficiency, connectivity, and diagnostic accuracy. Contrast imaging technology is also creating opportunities for more detailed visualization in selected clinical applications.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as an important future trend, with AI-enabled solutions potentially supporting image interpretation, automated measurements, and clinical decision-making. Cloud connectivity and wireless technologies can further improve data sharing between veterinary professionals and specialists, supporting remote consultation and telemedicine applications.

Regional and Competitive Landscape

North America remains an important region due to established veterinary infrastructure, high expenditure on companion animal healthcare, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Europe also presents strong growth opportunities, while Asia-Pacific is expected to benefit from increasing veterinary service penetration, expanding animal healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of advanced diagnostic procedures.

Key players operating in the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Market include:

ESAOTE SPA

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Clarius Mobile Health

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

BCF

Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited

These companies are focusing on product innovation, portability, imaging performance, connectivity, and strategic business expansion to strengthen their competitive positions.

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Future Outlook

The Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2034 as veterinary practices increasingly prioritize preventive care, early diagnosis, and non-invasive imaging. Affordable portable scanners, AI-powered diagnostic capabilities, and telemedicine-enabled ultrasound services are likely to create new opportunities.

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