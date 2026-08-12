Brewery Equipment Market Projected to Reach US$ 39.38 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 5.78% CAGR
The global beverage and brewing industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by shifting consumer preferences, rapid technological innovations, and the surging popularity of craft beer across both developed and emerging economies. Modern breweries are progressively upgrading their production infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, ensure consistency in taste and quality, reduce environmental footprints, and accommodate a wider diversity of beverage profiles. Consequently, the demand for advanced brewing systems, ranging from state-of-the-art mashing and boiling kettles to automated fermentation tanks and high-speed packaging lines, is experiencing steady momentum worldwide.
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North America Brewery Equipment Market
North America holds a leading position in the global brewery equipment market, propelled by a mature craft brewing ecosystem and high per capita consumer expenditure on artisanal and specialty beers. The region benefits from ongoing facility modernizations across large commercial plants and continuous expansions among established craft breweries upgrading to semi-automated and fully automated brewhouse systems. Furthermore, rising demand for non-alcoholic craft beverages and hard seltzers in the United States and Canada is compelling regional manufacturers to invest in versatile, multi-product processing equipment. Strong vendor presence, robust distribution networks, and rapid adoption of eco-friendly, energy-efficient processing units further solidify North America’s prominent market share.
Market Forecast
The Brewery Equipment Market is projected to increase from US$ 23.74 Billion in 2025 to US$ 39.38 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.78% during 2026–2034. This sustained growth trajectory highlights significant capital investment by commercial brewing conglomerates, microbreweries, and brewpubs aimed at expanding production capacities and integrating modern, energy-efficient processing technologies.
As global beer consumption diversifies toward premium, flavored, low-alcohol, and non-alcoholic variants, equipment manufacturers are developing modular and customizable hardware solutions to cater to versatile brewing recipes. Furthermore, stringent safety and hygiene standards established by food and beverage regulatory authorities globally continue to mandate the adoption of high-grade stainless steel equipment with advanced Clean-in-Place (CIP) systems.
Key Industry Drivers and Technological Progress
Several key drivers are shaping the global brewery equipment landscape:
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Craft Beer Expansion: The proliferation of independent microbreweries and local brewpubs has created strong demand for small-to-medium batch brewing setups, specialized maturation vessels, and flexible kegging systems.
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Automation and Digitalization: Industry 4.0 integration—including IoT sensors, real-time fermentation monitoring, automated dosing, and predictive maintenance—is enabling brewmasters to maintain precise batch-to-batch consistency while minimizing raw material wastage and labor costs.
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Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: Escalating energy costs and corporate sustainability goals are pushing equipment vendors to innovate heat-recovery systems, water-recycling setups, carbon dioxide recovery units, and low-emission boiling technologies.
Key Players in the Brewery Equipment Market
The market features a competitive landscape comprising established international technology groups, specialized engineering firms, and regional equipment manufacturers. Key players actively contributing to market innovation, plant engineering, and equipment deployment include:
- Alfa Laval AB
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Krones AG
- Paul Mueller Company
- Praj Industries Limited
- Meura SA
- Della Toffola S.p.A.
- Criveller Group
- KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH
- BrauKon GmbH
These market leaders focus on continuous research and development, strategic mergers and acquisitions, customized plant design, and comprehensive after-sales maintenance services to solidify their market presence across major global regions.
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Future Outlook
The future of the brewery equipment market remains highly promising, anchored by continuous product innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable engineering practices across the commercial and craft beverage sectors. Over the coming decade, equipment design will increasingly prioritize resource conservation, flexible recipe switching, and intelligent process control to meet evolving consumer preferences for novel and premium beverage formulations. As emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America expand their commercial brewing capacity and North American and European producers continue upgrading legacy plants, equipment vendors will find substantial opportunities for long-term growth and strategic partnerships across the entire brewing value chain.
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