Growing Cardiovascular Disease Burden Fuels BRICS Stents Market at 10.5% CAGR

Coronary and peripheral stents are small medical devices placed inside narrowed or blocked blood vessels to restore blood flow and support the vessel walls.

The BRICS Coronary and Peripheral Stents Market size was valued at US$ 1,744.1 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 4,279.2 Mn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2025 – 2033. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing awareness of minimally invasive treatment options, and improvements in interventional cardiology are supporting the adoption of coronary and peripheral stents across BRICS countries. Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on advanced vascular interventions that can provide effective treatment while reducing recovery time and hospital stays.

Cardiovascular diseases remain a major healthcare concern, creating sustained demand for procedures that restore blood circulation and prevent serious complications. Coronary stents are widely used during percutaneous coronary interventions to keep arteries open after balloon angioplasty. At the same time, peripheral stents are becoming increasingly important for treating blockages in arteries outside the heart, particularly in patients experiencing peripheral artery disease. Growing demand for these procedures is encouraging healthcare facilities to expand their interventional capabilities.

Technological advancements in stent design are playing an important role in improving treatment outcomes. Manufacturers are developing innovative drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and specialized peripheral vascular stents designed to improve flexibility, durability, and vessel compatibility. Drug-eluting technologies can help reduce the likelihood of tissue growth that may cause arteries to narrow again. Continued research into advanced materials and coatings is supporting the development of more efficient and patient-focused vascular devices.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure across BRICS economies is also creating opportunities for greater access to cardiovascular interventions. Investments in hospitals, specialty cardiac centers, diagnostic facilities, and advanced medical equipment are enabling more patients to receive specialized vascular treatments. Improvements in healthcare accessibility are particularly important in developing areas where patients may previously have had limited access to advanced cardiovascular procedures.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is another significant factor supporting demand. Compared with traditional open surgeries, catheter-based interventions can offer smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery for suitable patients. As physicians and patients increasingly recognize these benefits, the use of catheter-based vascular procedures is expanding across cardiology and peripheral vascular care.

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Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing availability of specialized medical professionals are further supporting the adoption of advanced stent technologies. Hospitals are upgrading catheterization laboratories and investing in modern imaging and intervention systems to improve procedural precision. The availability of trained interventional cardiologists and vascular specialists also enables healthcare institutions to perform increasingly complex procedures.

Growing awareness of cardiovascular health is encouraging earlier diagnosis and treatment of vascular conditions. Improvements in diagnostic imaging allow physicians to identify arterial blockages and assess disease severity more effectively. As screening and diagnosis become more accessible, the number of patients receiving appropriate intervention is expected to increase, supporting demand for coronary and peripheral stenting procedures.

Research and development activities are expected to remain important as manufacturers seek to address clinical challenges associated with vascular interventions. Innovations focused on improved deliverability, biocompatibility, flexibility, and long-term vessel support can help enhance the performance of stents. Increasing collaboration between medical device companies, healthcare institutions, and research organizations is also contributing to continued innovation in vascular treatment technologies.

FAQ’s

1. What is driving the growth of the BRICS Coronary and Peripheral Stents Market?

Key factors include the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in stent design, and growing access to specialized cardiovascular care.

2. What are coronary and peripheral stents used for?

Coronary stents are primarily used to keep narrowed or blocked heart arteries open and restore blood flow, while peripheral stents are used to support blood vessels outside the heart, particularly arteries affected by peripheral artery disease.

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