Air Cargo Market Projected to Reach USD 315.90 Billion by 2035

The global air cargo market is experiencing strong growth as international trade, cross-border e-commerce, pharmaceutical logistics, and time-sensitive supply chains increase demand for rapid freight transportation. According to Market Research Future, the market reached USD 171.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 315.90 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.30%.

Cross-Border E-Commerce Drives Demand

The rapid expansion of cross-border e-commerce is increasing demand for reliable and fast international delivery services. Online retailers increasingly rely on air cargo to transport high-value, time-sensitive, and international shipments.

Manufacturing and electronics supply chains are also supporting demand as businesses seek faster movement of components and finished goods.

Freight Forwarding Leads the Service Segment

Freight forwarding accounted for approximately 47.5% of market share in 2025, reflecting the important role of third-party logistics providers in coordinating international shipments.

Freight transport is also projected to expand at approximately 5.4% CAGR through 2035 as carriers continue developing dedicated freighter capacity.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Creates New Opportunities

Pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chains are increasing their reliance on air transportation for temperature-sensitive and time-critical products.

Cold-chain infrastructure, specialized packaging, real-time monitoring, and controlled transportation solutions are becoming increasingly important as pharmaceutical trade expands globally.

Digitalization Transforms Air Cargo

The industry is moving toward:

• Electronic airway bills

• Digital freight platforms

• AI-powered pricing

• Real-time shipment tracking

• Automated cargo handling

• Digital data-sharing systems

These technologies can improve visibility, optimize capacity utilization, and reduce administrative complexity.

Sustainable Aviation Shapes the Future

Environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important across air freight operations. Sustainable aviation fuel, optimized flight planning, efficient aircraft, and green logistics services are being explored to reduce emissions.

The development of SAF-linked cargo services could create new opportunities as businesses increasingly consider the environmental impact of their supply chains.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Growth

Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 43.5% of the air cargo market in 2025 and is projected to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR through 2035. Strong manufacturing activity in China and rapidly expanding e-commerce markets in India and Southeast Asia are supporting regional demand.

Future Outlook

The air cargo market is expected to benefit from:

• Cross-border e-commerce growth

• Pharmaceutical cold-chain expansion

• Global manufacturing activity

• Supply-chain nearshoring

• Digital freight platforms

• Sustainable aviation initiatives

As global supply chains become more time-sensitive and interconnected, the air cargo market is positioned for strong growth through 2035.

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