Modified Starch Market to Reach US$16.52 Billion by 2031, Growing at 4.5% CAGR

The modified starch industry is on a steady climb. According to the Modified Starch Market report, the market was worth US$ 12.14 Billion in 2024. It is set to reach US$ 16.52 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. Food makers, feed producers, and cosmetic brands are all driving this rise. They want ingredients that improve texture, shelf life, and stability without adding much cost.

What Is Modified Starch?

Modified starch is starch that has been chemically or physically altered. The changes give it better resistance to heat, acid, and shear. This makes it useful in sauces, baked goods, animal feed, and skin care products.

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Market Drivers

Packaged food demand keeps rising. Busy consumers want food that stays fresh longer and tastes consistent every time. Modified starch helps brands hit both goals at once.

Cost matters too. Modified starch often replaces pricier stabilizers and thickeners. Food companies use it to control costs while keeping product quality steady.

Clean label pressure is changing the game. Buyers now read ingredient lists more closely. Suppliers are responding with starches derived through simpler, less chemical-heavy processes.

Animal feed is another growth area. Modified starch improves feed texture and helps nutrients absorb better. Livestock producers are adopting it to boost feed efficiency and animal health.

Cosmetics and personal care brands are also turning to modified starch. It gives lotions and powders a smoother, more stable texture. This has opened a fresh revenue stream beyond food.

Segmentation Overview

By Raw Material: Corn, Wheat, Potato, and Cassava lead the raw material list. Corn remains the top choice due to easy availability and low cost. Cassava and potato are gaining ground in regions with strong local farming.

By Form: The market splits into Dry and Liquid forms. Dry starch is easier to store and ship, making it popular for export. Liquid starch works well in fast-paced industrial food production.

By Application: Food and Beverages leads by a wide margin. Animal Feed and Cosmetics & Personal Care follow, each carving out steady demand.

Key Market Players

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avebe Group

Cargill, Incorporated.

CBH Co., Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

SMS Corporation

Tate and Lyle PLC

These companies compete on innovation, supply reach, and product purity. Many are investing in cleaner processing methods to meet rising demand for simpler ingredient labels.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Sustainability is reshaping how modified starch is made. Producers are cutting water use and energy in processing plants. Some are sourcing raw material from farms using regenerative practices.

New starch types are also emerging. Companies are developing starches that need less chemical treatment but still perform well. This trend supports both cost control and cleaner labels, a rare win-win in food manufacturing.

Packaging innovation ties in too. Brands using modified starch in biodegradable films are finding new uses beyond food and feed. This crossover into sustainable packaging could open fresh demand in coming years.

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Regional Outlook

North America holds a strong position, backed by high processed food consumption and a mature feed industry. The United States leads regional demand.

Europe follows closely, driven by clean label rules and strict food safety standards. Manufacturers there favor starches with simpler processing history.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Rising incomes, urban growth, and expanding food processing in China and India are fueling this shift. Local starch production is also scaling up to meet demand.

South and Central America, along with the Middle East and Africa, show slower but steady growth. Investment in food processing infrastructure is expected to lift demand in these regions over time.

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