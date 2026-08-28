Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Driven by Growth in Smart Meters

Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market, valued at a robust USD 1.8 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of substantial expansion, projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the pivotal role of narrowband IoT (NB‑IoT) chipsets in enabling low‑power, wide‑area connectivity for a rapidly growing ecosystem of smart devices, ranging from utility meters to industrial sensors.

NB‑IoT chipsets, engineered to deliver deep‑coverage, low‑cost, and energy‑efficient connectivity, are becoming indispensable in minimizing network deployment expenses while maximizing device battery life. Their ability to operate in licensed spectrum, combined with robust security features, makes them a cornerstone of modern LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) strategies across diverse verticals.

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Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market – View in Detailed Research Report

5G and LPWAN Convergence: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the convergence of 5G rollout and the maturation of LPWAN deployments as the paramount driver for NB‑IoT chipset demand. With 5G network operators increasingly allocating dedicated spectrum slices for massive IoT services, the integration of NB‑IoT into the 5G core is expected to accelerate adoption. The telecommunications infrastructure market alone is projected to exceedUSD 750 billion annually by 2030, creating a fertile environment for chipset manufacturers.

“The rapid expansion of private 5G networks in industrial parks, coupled with the widespread adoption of NB‑IoT in public‑carrier networks across Asia‑Pacific, Europe, and North America, fuels a surge in chipset orders,” the report states. Global investments in 5G infrastructure are expected to surpassUSD 1 trillion through 2030, and the resulting demand for low‑power, wide‑area radio solutions is set to intensify, especially as smart‑city initiatives target massive sensor deployments.

Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report//Narrowband-Internet-of-Things-(IoT)-Chipset-Market

Market Segmentation: Chipset Families and End‑Use Verticals Lead

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Chipset Type

Integrated Modem‑Cortex Chipsets

Standalone Modem Chipsets

System‑on‑Chip (SoC) Solutions

Others

By Application

Smart Metering

Asset Tracking & Logistics

Industrial Automation

Agriculture & Environmental Monitoring

Healthcare & Wearables

Smart City Infrastructure

Utilities & Energy Management

Others

By Connectivity Standard

LTE‑Cat‑M1 (eMTC)

Narrowband IoT (NB‑IoT)

Hybrid NB‑IoT/eMTC Solutions

Others

Download Sample Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/download-sample-report/?product_id=158577

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Semtech Corporation (U.S.)

Altair Semiconductor (U.S.)

Sierra Wireless (U.S.)

Quectel Wireless Solutions (China)

U-blox AG (Switzerland)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Telit Communications (Italy)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Gulf Coast Semiconductor (U.S.)

These companies are concentrating on technology differentiation through integration of AI edge capabilities, power‑saving architectures, and multi‑band support, while expanding production capacity in high‑growth regions such as Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe to meet rising demand.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Infrastructure and Green Energy

Beyond traditional drivers, the report highlights significant emerging opportunities. The rapid rollout of smart grid initiatives and the electrification of transport infrastructure are creating new demand for NB‑IoT chipsets capable of handling massive device counts with minimal power draw. In renewable energy, IoT‑enabled wind‑turbine condition monitoring and solar‑panel asset management are projected to boost chipset volumes by 15‑20% annually over the next five years.

Furthermore, the integration of Industry 4.0 principles is a major trend. NB‑IoT‑enabled predictive maintenance platforms can reduce unplanned equipment downtime by up to 30% and improve operational efficiency across manufacturing lines.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional NB‑IoT Chipset markets from 2025–2034. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics such as regulatory influences, supply‑chain considerations, and emerging standards.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

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https://semiconductorinsight.com/report//Narrowband-Internet-of-Things-(IoT)-Chipset-Market

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