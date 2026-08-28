Power and Control Cable Market to Reach US$ 226.32 Billion by 2030, Driven by Grid and EV Expansion

The transition toward electrification, expanding energy infrastructure, and increasing demand for reliable power transmission are accelerating investments in modern electrical networks. Utilities, industrial facilities, transportation systems, and data-intensive infrastructure are upgrading their power distribution capabilities, creating stronger demand for cables that can efficiently transmit electricity and control signals across diverse operating environments.

According to The Insight Partners, the Power and Control Cable Market was valued at US$ 126.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 226.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Advancements in wire and cable technologies are also expected to remain an important trend shaping the industry.

Power cables are designed to transmit electrical energy from sources to equipment, while control cables transmit signals used to operate and regulate devices. Their applications span residential, commercial, industrial, utility, transportation, and infrastructure projects, with product requirements varying according to voltage, flexibility, shielding, insulation, environmental resistance, and operating conditions.

Power and Control Cable Market Insights

Market Size (2022): US$ 126.78 Billion

Forecast Market Size (2030): US$ 226.32 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 7.5%

Leading Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Market Share (2022): 40.1%

Largest Type Segment: Power Cable

Power Cable Share (2022): 93.7%

Fastest-Growing Voltage Segment: Low Voltage

Largest Application Segment: Utilities

Utilities Share (2022): 63%

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Power and Control Cable Market Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption in Electric Vehicles

The global shift toward electric mobility is creating new demand for power cables and related electrical infrastructure. Expanding EV production requires extensive charging infrastructure, battery systems, power distribution equipment, and supporting electrical networks. Government initiatives promoting EV adoption are further encouraging investments in charging infrastructure and associated cabling.

Government Investment in Energy Grid Projects

Modernizing transmission and distribution infrastructure is a major factor supporting demand. Governments and utilities are investing in grid expansion, interconnectors, and high-capacity transmission systems to improve electricity reliability and accommodate changing energy-generation patterns.

For example, the Tunisia-Italy ELMED interconnector project involves a 600-MW undersea cable connecting Tunisia with the European electricity network. Such large-scale transmission projects demonstrate the increasing requirement for advanced power cable infrastructure.

Rising Electricity Demand

Growing industrial activity, urbanization, electrification, and infrastructure development are increasing electricity requirements. Utilities therefore need to expand and modernize transmission and distribution networks, creating sustained demand for power and control cables across multiple voltage categories.

Expansion of Data Centers and Cloud Computing

Data centers require reliable electricity infrastructure to support servers, cooling systems, backup systems, and other critical equipment. Continued growth in cloud computing and digital services is encouraging investments in data center infrastructure, creating additional opportunities for cable manufacturers.

Power and Control Cable Market Trends

Advancement in Wire and Cable Technologies

Manufacturers are developing cables with improved insulation, flexibility, shielding, durability, and resistance to environmental conditions. These developments are helping cables meet increasingly demanding requirements across industrial and infrastructure applications.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Infrastructure

The transition toward renewable electricity generation requires new transmission and distribution infrastructure. Solar and wind projects often require extensive cabling to connect generation assets with substations and electricity networks, creating opportunities for power cable suppliers.

Increasing Demand for Low-Voltage Solutions

Low-voltage cables are increasingly used across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and electrical equipment. Their broad application base is supporting growth as electrification expands across different sectors.

Smart Grid Development

Utilities are investing in modern grid technologies to improve network monitoring, reliability, flexibility, and energy management. These developments are supporting demand for cable infrastructure capable of serving increasingly interconnected electrical systems.

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Power and Control Cable Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 40.1% share in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, electricity demand, EV adoption, and investments in transmission networks are supporting regional growth.

India represents an important opportunity as the country continues expanding its electricity transmission infrastructure. The government’s plans to increase transmission capacity under initiatives such as the Gati Shakti Master Plan are supporting additional demand for power cables.

North America

North America is benefiting from grid modernization, renewable energy integration, industrial development, electric vehicle adoption, and investments in data centers. The United States is projected to register a CAGR of approximately 8%, supported by rising energy requirements and infrastructure upgrades.

Europe

European demand is supported by grid modernization, renewable energy deployment, electrification, and cross-border transmission projects. Investments in interconnected electricity networks are creating opportunities for advanced power cables, including subsea transmission solutions.

Middle East and Africa

Infrastructure development, industrialization, energy projects, and expanding electricity networks are supporting cable demand across the Middle East and Africa. Investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure are expected to create additional opportunities.

South and Central America

Growing electricity requirements, infrastructure expansion, renewable energy projects, and improvements in transmission and distribution networks are supporting demand for power and control cables across the region.

Power and Control Cable Market Segmentation

By Type

The market is divided into Power Cable and Control Cable. Power cables represented the larger segment in 2022, reflecting their extensive use in electricity transmission and distribution. Control cables are widely used for transmitting signals and controlling equipment in industrial and infrastructure applications.

By Voltage

The market is segmented into High Voltage, Medium Voltage, and Low Voltage. Low voltage represented a major segment in 2022, while high- and medium-voltage cables remain essential for utility-scale transmission and industrial power systems.

By Application

The market is divided into Utilities and Industrial applications. Utilities accounted for the largest share in 2022, driven by investments in electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure. Industrial applications include manufacturing facilities, processing plants, transportation systems, and other operations requiring dependable power and control connections.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is focused on cable performance, manufacturing capabilities, product reliability, technological development, geographic reach, and the ability to meet application-specific requirements.

Key companies profiled include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, Prysmian SpA, LEONI AG, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD., Belden Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Riyadh Cables Group Co, and Southwire Company LLC.

Emerging Opportunities

Large-scale electricity grid projects represent a major opportunity for cable manufacturers as countries expand transmission capacity and modernize aging networks. Renewable energy integration is also creating new requirements for transmission infrastructure capable of connecting distributed generation resources to existing grids.

The rapid development of EV charging networks presents another significant opportunity. As electric mobility expands, charging stations, distribution systems, and supporting infrastructure require reliable power cabling.

Data centers and cloud infrastructure can further contribute to demand as operators invest in high-reliability electrical systems to support growing computing requirements.

Future Outlook

The Power and Control Cable Market is expected to experience sustained growth through 2030 as electrification, grid modernization, renewable energy deployment, EV adoption, industrial development, and digital infrastructure expansion continue.

With the market projected to reach US$ 226.32 billion by 2030, advancements in cable technology and investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure are expected to remain central to industry development.

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