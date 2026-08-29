Hydrophobic Spray Market Forecast: Nanotechnology, Automotive and Construction Applications

According to WiseGuy Reports, the Gypsum Soil Market was valued at USD 1,864.7 million in 2024 and increased to USD 1,974.7 million in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 3,500 million by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Rising demand for soil improvement, sustainable farming practices, organic crop production, growing awareness of gypsum benefits, and expansion of construction activities are supporting market development. Major companies profiled include Saint-Gobain, ACG Materials, LafargeHolcim, National Gypsum, Georgia-Pacific, Sakrete, Boral Limited, British Gypsum, Knauf Gips, Etex Group, and USG Corporation.

Market Overview

Gypsum soil products are increasingly being used as soil amendment solutions across agricultural and landscape management applications. Gypsum can provide a source of calcium and sulfur while supporting soil management practices aimed at improving physical conditions and agricultural productivity.

The market includes powdered gypsum, granular gypsum, and pelletized gypsum. These forms provide flexibility for different application requirements, equipment types, field conditions, and distribution channels.

Agriculture represents a central application segment, while landscape management, construction, animal feed, and soil amendment uses broaden the market’s commercial base. Application methods include broadcasting, incorporation, and liquid fertilizer systems.

Market Size Reached in 2025

The market reached USD 1,974.7 million in 2025, compared with USD 1,864.7 million in 2024. The increase reflects growing interest in soil health management and sustainable agricultural practices.

Farmers and agricultural operators are paying greater attention to soil conditions, particularly where soil structure, fertility, and nutrient availability influence crop performance. This creates opportunities for gypsum-based products in soil improvement programs.

Growing organic farming activity is another factor supporting consumption. As producers explore agricultural inputs compatible with sustainability objectives, gypsum can benefit from its role in soil management.

Expected Market Size by 2035

The market is expected to reach USD 3,500 million by 2035. Expansion of sustainable agriculture, soil remediation programs, organic farming, and construction activity is expected to contribute to this long-term growth.

Saline and degraded soil remediation presents a notable opportunity. In regions affected by soil quality challenges, gypsum products can be incorporated into broader land-management strategies designed to improve growing conditions.

Construction activity also contributes to demand through companies involved in gypsum production, processing, and distribution. Established gypsum supply networks can support the availability of products for agricultural and other applications.

Market CAGR

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2026 and 2035. This growth rate reflects increasing awareness of soil improvement practices and expanding adoption across agricultural and commercial applications.

Demand is expected to remain influenced by agricultural productivity objectives, government and industry initiatives related to soil health, and the broader shift toward resource-efficient farming.

Key Growth Drivers

Improving soil fertility is one of the primary growth factors. Farmers are increasingly evaluating soil amendments that can support nutrient management and improve the physical characteristics of agricultural land.

The expansion of organic crop production is another important driver. Greater consumer and producer interest in sustainable farming is encouraging the use of soil management approaches that support long-term agricultural productivity.

Regulatory and institutional support for soil improvement can further strengthen demand. Soil health programs and agricultural sustainability initiatives can encourage producers to invest in appropriate amendment practices.

Growing awareness of gypsum’s agricultural benefits is also contributing to market expansion. Better access to agronomic information can encourage adoption among commercial growers, landscapers, and other users.

Emerging Market Trends

Granular and pelletized gypsum products are gaining attention because they can offer convenient handling, storage, transportation, and application. These formats can be suitable for modern agricultural equipment and large-scale field operations.

Precision agriculture is also influencing soil amendment practices. As growers increasingly use field data to manage inputs, gypsum application can become part of more targeted soil-management strategies.

Another trend is the growing focus on soil health rather than short-term productivity alone. Producers are increasingly considering soil structure, nutrient balance, and long-term land quality when selecting agricultural inputs.

The expansion of e-commerce and specialized agricultural distribution can further improve access to gypsum products, particularly for smaller farms, landscaping businesses, and residential users.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment includes major gypsum producers, building-material manufacturers, agricultural material suppliers, and companies with established regional distribution networks. Product availability, quality, geographic coverage, production capacity, and application expertise influence competition.

Saint-Gobain, ACG Materials, LafargeHolcim, National Gypsum, Georgia-Pacific, Sakrete, Boral Limited, KNAUF Insulation, British Gypsum, Siniat, Fletcher Building, Gyptech, Knauf Gips, Etex Group, and USG Corporation are among the companies profiled.

Market participants are expected to focus on product development, distribution expansion, sustainable production practices, and stronger relationships with agricultural and construction customers. As awareness of soil health increases and sustainable farming practices gain wider adoption, the industry is positioned for continued expansion through 2035.