Gravity Sewer Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2035

According to WiseGuy Reports, the Gravity Sewer Market was valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2024 and reached USD 4.89 Billion in 2025, with the market projected to attain USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2026–2035. Increasing urbanization, expanding wastewater management requirements, infrastructure modernization and regulatory compliance are supporting demand for reliable sewer systems. Major companies profiled in the market include Golder Associates, Mott MacDonald, KBR, Arcadis, Jacobs, HDR, Black & Veatch, CDM Smith, Tetra Tech, WSP Global and Stantec.

Market Overview

Gravity sewer systems remain an important component of municipal and private wastewater infrastructure because they transport wastewater through naturally occurring elevation differences rather than relying extensively on pumping equipment. Their role across residential communities, commercial developments, industrial facilities and municipal networks continues to support market activity as cities expand and existing infrastructure requires rehabilitation.

The market is segmented by application, material, installation type, end use and region. Polyvinyl chloride, concrete, fiberglass and steel represent major material categories, while new installations, replacements and repairs address different infrastructure requirements. Public infrastructure and wastewater treatment applications are particularly significant as governments and utility operators focus on dependable wastewater collection.

Market Size Reached in 2025

The Gravity Sewer Market reached USD 4.89 Billion in 2025, compared with USD 4.69 Billion in 2024. This increase reflects continued investment in wastewater networks and urban infrastructure. Population growth and expanding residential areas are creating additional requirements for sewer connectivity, while aging pipelines in established cities are generating replacement and repair opportunities.

Demand is also influenced by the need to improve wastewater collection efficiency. Municipal authorities are increasingly evaluating sewer assets based on durability, maintenance requirements and long-term operating performance. These considerations can encourage the adoption of materials and installation approaches that provide dependable service over extended infrastructure lifecycles.

Expected Market Size by 2035

The market is projected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2035. Expansion is expected to be supported by infrastructure upgrades, new urban development and increasing attention to sustainable wastewater management. Aging sewer networks represent a significant source of future demand because deteriorating pipelines can lead to leakage, blockages and costly operational issues.

New residential and commercial construction will provide another avenue for growth. As metropolitan areas expand, sewer networks must accommodate additional connections and increasing wastewater volumes. Industrial developments can similarly require specialized collection infrastructure that meets environmental and regulatory requirements.

Market CAGR

The Gravity Sewer Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 4.3% from 2026 to 2035. The moderate growth rate reflects the mature nature of sewer infrastructure while also highlighting consistent long-term investment requirements.

Government spending on public infrastructure, environmental compliance programs and wastewater treatment capacity can influence market development. Private property owners and developers also contribute through new installations, system replacements and network extensions.

Key Growth Drivers

Urbanization is one of the central factors supporting market expansion. Growing urban populations increase pressure on municipal wastewater networks and require reliable systems capable of serving expanding communities. Infrastructure modernization is another important driver, particularly in regions where older sewer networks require replacement or rehabilitation.

Environmental concerns are encouraging investments in wastewater management systems that minimize leakage and improve collection reliability. Regulatory requirements can further stimulate upgrades by establishing performance standards for wastewater infrastructure.

Material innovation also creates opportunities. PVC and other engineered materials can offer characteristics such as corrosion resistance, lower weight and installation flexibility, while established materials such as concrete continue to serve large-scale infrastructure projects.

Emerging Market Trends

A significant trend is the increasing emphasis on rehabilitation and replacement rather than relying exclusively on new construction. Municipalities are assessing existing sewer networks and prioritizing assets that present the greatest operational or environmental risks.

Technology is also influencing infrastructure planning. Improved inspection, asset management and monitoring capabilities can help operators identify deterioration and prioritize maintenance activities. This supports more targeted investment and can extend the useful life of sewer systems.

Sustainable infrastructure planning is another emerging theme. Projects are increasingly evaluated according to lifecycle performance, resource efficiency and environmental impact. These priorities can influence the selection of sewer materials and installation methods.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment includes engineering, infrastructure consulting and wastewater management companies with capabilities spanning planning, design, construction support and infrastructure modernization. Golder Associates, Mott MacDonald, KBR, Interflow, Geosyntec, Arcadis and Jacobs are among the companies profiled in the market.

HDR, Black & Veatch, CDM Smith, Tetra Tech, WSP Global, Stantec and AEcom also contribute to the competitive landscape. Companies are positioned to benefit from infrastructure renewal programs, municipal projects and demand for technically advanced wastewater management solutions.

Competitive differentiation is increasingly linked to engineering expertise, project execution, infrastructure assessment capabilities and the ability to support complex modernization programs. As municipalities pursue long-term improvements, providers capable of addressing both new development and aging infrastructure are likely to remain important participants.

The market’s projected progression toward USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 reflects the continuing need for dependable wastewater collection infrastructure. Urban growth, aging sewer networks, environmental priorities and public investment should collectively sustain demand throughout the forecast period.