Machine for Making Gimped Yarn Market Expands with Textile Innovation and Sustainability

According to Market Research Future, the machine for making gimped yarn market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising demand for technical textiles, fashion innovation, and sustainable manufacturing practices. The Textile application sector dominates the market, valued at USD 400 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 600 million by 2035, fueled by continuous innovations in fabric and garment production . The APAC region leads the market, valued at USD 300 million in 2024, driven by textile export growth in countries like China and India .

Machine Type and Technology Insights

Single Spindle machines appeal to manufacturers seeking versatility for smaller production runs, while Multi Spindle machines are favored for their efficiency and higher volume production. Computerized machines represent a significant portion of the market, providing enhanced automation and precision, which is increasingly important in modern manufacturing . The adoption of smart manufacturing and IoT technologies is streamlining production processes .

Application Diversification

Beyond textiles, gimped yarn is finding applications in the Automotive sector for vehicle interiors, the Construction sector for high-strength materials, and the Medical sector for advanced healthcare fabrics . Key players include Coats, American & Efird, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, and Lakshmi Mills.

Future Outlook

Opportunities exist in the integration of sustainable materials and the expansion of product applications into emerging markets. The focus on customization and personalization in fashion and apparel is also creating demand for specialized gimped yarn .

Uncover future growth patterns with expert-driven reports:

In Car Camera Glass Lens For Adas Market

Hybrid Vehicle Control Systems Market

High Precision 3D Map Market

High Voltage Wire Harnesses For Electric Vehicle Market

High Voltage Wire Harnesses Of New Energy Vehicle Market

Hd Video Relay Truck Market

High Voltage Fast Charging Pile Market

Infant And Child Car Seat Market