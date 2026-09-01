Agrigenomics Market Expands as Advanced Genomics Drives the Next Era of Agriculture

The global Agrigenomics Market is gaining importance as genomic technologies become increasingly relevant to modern agriculture, crop research, and livestock improvement. Across global agricultural markets, the adoption of genomics-based approaches is supporting research focused on improving agricultural outcomes and addressing evolving requirements in food production. As agricultural research continues to incorporate advanced genomic capabilities, the global market is positioned for sustained expansion through the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners, the Agrigenomics Market size stood at US$ 8.71 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$ 15.38 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The market outlook highlights the expanding role of agrigenomics in agricultural research and its growing relevance to the development and improvement of crops and livestock.

Download Sample PDF:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008163

Agrigenomics Market Size and Growth Outlook:

The Agrigenomics Market size is a key indicator of the growing integration of genomic technologies into agriculture. Valued at US$ 8.71 billion in 2025, the market is projected to increase to US$ 15.38 billion by 2034. This represents a substantial increase in market value over the forecast period and reflects continued demand for agrigenomics solutions. The projected CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period demonstrates a steady growth trajectory. As genomic technologies become increasingly incorporated into agricultural research and development activities, agrigenomics is expected to remain an important area of technological advancement within the agriculture sector.

Growing Demand for Agrigenomics:

Demand for agrigenomics is closely associated with the increasing use of genomic approaches in agricultural applications. Genomics can support research and development activities involving crops and livestock, helping researchers generate detailed genetic information for agricultural purposes.

The expanding focus on agricultural productivity and improved research capabilities is contributing to the demand for technologies that can provide deeper insights into genetic characteristics. This increasing interest is supporting the development of the agrigenomics market and creating opportunities for companies operating across the industry.

Agrigenomics Market Trends:

Several trends are influencing the growth and development of the Agrigenomics Market. One important trend is the increasing application of genomic technologies in agricultural research. As research activities become more technology-driven, genomic approaches are gaining greater attention for their potential applications across agricultural studies. Another important trend is the growing emphasis on advanced approaches for crop and livestock research. Agrigenomics provides technologies and solutions that can contribute to a better understanding of genetic characteristics, supporting research activities focused on agricultural improvement. The continued development of genomic capabilities is also expected to contribute to market expansion. As agricultural research evolves, the adoption of advanced technologies can create additional opportunities for agrigenomics solution providers.

Factors Supporting Agrigenomics Market Growth:

The Agrigenomics Market growth outlook is supported by increasing attention toward genomic research within agriculture. Researchers and agricultural organizations are increasingly exploring technologies that can provide valuable genetic information and support agricultural research programs.

The need for improved agricultural research capabilities is another factor supporting market development. Genomic technologies can provide researchers with detailed information that can be applied to crop and livestock studies, contributing to continued interest in agrigenomics solutions. Furthermore, the ongoing development of agriculture and biotechnology is creating an environment in which genomics can play an increasingly important role. These developments are expected to support the market’s expansion toward 2034.

Agrigenomics Market Share and Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Agrigenomics Market includes companies developing and providing genomic technologies, solutions, and services for agricultural applications. Market participants are focusing on technological capabilities and expanding their presence in the growing agrigenomics industry.

Buy Premium Report : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008163

Top Key Players

Key companies associated with the Agrigenomics Market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

NEOGEN Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Zoetis Inc.

These companies represent important participants in the agrigenomics ecosystem and contribute to the development and availability of technologies used in agricultural genomic research.

Future Outlook of the Agrigenomics Market:

The future outlook for the Agrigenomics Market remains positive, with market value expected to increase from US$ 8.71 billion in 2025 to US$ 15.38 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR of 6.53% reflects continued market expansion and increasing interest in genomic technologies for agricultural applications.

As agricultural research continues to evolve, the role of genomics is expected to become increasingly significant. The integration of genomic technologies into crop and livestock research can support the development of advanced agricultural approaches while creating new opportunities for market participants. The projected growth through 2034 indicates that agrigenomics will remain an important technology area within the broader agricultural research landscape. Companies, researchers, and other stakeholders can benefit from understanding market developments, emerging demand, and competitive dynamics as the industry continues to expand.

Trending Reports:

Biomaterials Market Size , Trends & Demand by 2034

Biomedical Materials Market Demand, Share & Growth by 2034

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in: Korean|German|Japanese|French|Chinese|Italian|Spanish