The French Automotive Aftermarket Holds Steady Amidst Slow Transformation

Recent research from Market Research Future reveals that the France Automotive Aftermarket Market is a significant and resilient sector, experiencing a slow but fundamental transformation driven by an aging vehicle fleet and changing consumer repair habits. The French automotive aftermarket sector recorded revenues of $21.9 billion in 2024 . Key players such as Continental AG, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin, Mobivia, and Alliance Automotive Group SAS are navigating a landscape where the market share of independent repair networks is steadily increasing .

The French automotive aftermarket is undergoing a structural shift. The average age of vehicles in France has risen to nearly 12 years, from 10.1 years in 2017, which is fueling demand for maintenance and repairs as vehicles age . This trend is benefiting independent garages and multi-brand networks, which now hold 36.4% of the market, while the share of authorized repair networks (dealerships) has declined to 32.1%, a drop of more than six percentage points since 2019 . This shift reflects consumers’ economic choices, as the cost of repairs has risen faster than inflation . Despite this, the market shows resilience, with overall activity growing by 2.3% in value in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter . Online distributors hold a small but present share at 3.5% .

The French automotive aftermarket is characterized by several key trends. The rise of electric vehicle services is beginning to reshape the landscape, although the shift is gradual . Sustainability and eco-friendly products are gaining traction as consumers prioritize environmentally responsible choices. Digital transformation is reshaping the market, with e-commerce growth facilitating easier access to automotive products and services. The main drivers are the increasing vehicle age and rising fuel prices, which encourage consumers to maintain their vehicles for longer. The market is adapting to new mobility technologies and a slow, but durable, evolution in consumer habits, confirming its position as a major economic pillar .

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