The Italian Automotive Aftermarket: A Solid Economic Pillar Facing a Skills Gap

Recent analysis from Market Research Future highlights that the Italy Automotive Aftermarket Market is a robust and essential part of the national economy, generating significant value but confronting a critical shortage of skilled technicians. The Italian aftermarket is valued at €31.2 billion, generating 1.6% of the nation’s added value and employing around 407,000 workers . Key regions like Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Veneto lead in production, with Modena’s province seeing the sector account for 3.5% of its local economy .

The Italian automotive aftermarket shows a strong export orientation, with 67% of companies exporting goods and services, confirming the international vocation of the Italian supply chain . However, the sector faces significant challenges, primarily a skills mismatch between the demand for and supply of qualified labor. Nearly 60% of companies looking to hire report difficulty in finding the necessary professionals . This shortage risks hampering growth, with 36.8% of businesses fearing it could hinder expansion and 58.5% expecting increased workloads for existing staff . The industry is also concerned about the impact of international tariffs and supply chain vulnerabilities for critical materials like semiconductors . Despite this, the sector is cautiously optimistic, with 24.8% of companies expecting a turnover increase in 2026 and 36% planning to hire .

The transition to electric vehicles is not yet seen as an immediate threat by most operators, with 73.3% of companies still focused on traditional components for combustion engines . The market is characterized by a gradual evolution in consumer habits, driven by an aging vehicle fleet and the increasing complexity of modern cars. The need for new skills in electronics, digital diagnostics, and software is a key trend, as the nature of automotive maintenance changes. The Italian automotive aftermarket is a solid pillar of the economy, but its future growth and ability to navigate the technological transformation will depend on overcoming the skills gap and adapting to a changing competitive landscape .

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