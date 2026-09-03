Cell Cryopreservation Market to Reach USD 90.92 Billion by 2035 at 19.8% CAGR

Cell Cryopreservation Market Overview

The global Cell Cryopreservation Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the expansion of cell and gene therapy pipelines, increasing biobank infrastructure investments, rising fertility preservation demand, and the growing need for reliable biological sample preservation. Advances in automated freezing, closed-system cryogenic storage, vitrification, and chemically defined cryopreservation media are further supporting market development.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Cell Cryopreservation Market was valued at USD 14.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 17.89 billion in 2026 to USD 90.92 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period of 2026–2035. North America accounted for approximately 38% of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of more than 22%. Cryopreservation Media represented approximately 42% of market revenue, Stem Cells accounted for USD 5.52 billion in 2025, and Biopharmaceutical Companies represented approximately 38% of end-user demand.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Cell Cryopreservation Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

BioLife Solutions

Chart Industries

Exact Sciences

Worthington Industries

PHC Holdings

Origen Biomedical

Azenta

So-Low Environmental Equipment

The Cell Cryopreservation Market is being shaped by the industrialization of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, expansion of national biobanks, growing fertility preservation programs, and regulatory movement toward GMP-grade cryopreservation media. Automated controlled-rate freezers, closed-system storage platforms, electronic sample tracking, and xeno-free formulations are increasingly replacing conventional manual and research-grade approaches.

The Cell Cryopreservation Market can be segmented by Product, Application, End User, and Region. By product, the market includes Cell Freezing Media, Equipment, Consumables, and Others. By application, it comprises Stem Cells, Oocyte and Embryonic Cells, Sperm Cells, Hepatocytes, and Other Cell Types. End users include Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Biobanks, IVF Clinics, and Others, while the regional market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market presents significant opportunities through emerging-market biobank construction, cryopreservation-as-a-service models, AI-powered freeze-thaw optimization, DMSO-free cryoprotectant development, and the integration of cryopreserved patient-derived cells with personalized medicine and companion diagnostics. Asia-Pacific offers particularly strong potential as IVF markets and national biobank networks expand.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Cryopreservation Media remains the dominant product segment with approximately 42% of market revenue, supported by increasing adoption of chemically defined and xeno-free formulations.

Equipment is the fastest-growing product segment at an estimated 21.3% CAGR as automated controlled-rate freezers and monitored cryogenic storage systems replace legacy manual equipment.

Stem Cells represent the largest application category at USD 5.52 billion in 2025, reflecting their central role in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and biobanking.

IVF Clinics are emerging as one of the fastest-growing end-user segments, expanding at approximately 21.6% CAGR as oocyte vitrification and embryo preservation become increasingly important.

AI-driven cryopreservation is gaining attention as machine-learning technologies are being applied to optimize cooling rates, cryoprotectant concentrations, sample tracking, and predictive maintenance.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size, growth trajectory, and forecast outlook for the global Cell Cryopreservation Market through 2035.

Analyze the leading product, application, end-user, and regional segments shaping market demand.

Evaluate emerging opportunities in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, biobanking, fertility preservation, and cryopreservation-as-a-service.

Identify technological developments involving automated freezing, AI-driven optimization, closed-system storage, and next-generation cryoprotectants.

Assess competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, and strategic developments among leading Cell Cryopreservation Market participants.

Future Outlook:

The Cell Cryopreservation Market is expected to maintain exceptionally strong growth through 2035 as cell and gene therapy commercialization, biobank expansion, fertility preservation, and advanced biological research continue to increase demand for validated cryogenic storage solutions. Cryopreservation Media will remain the dominant product category with approximately 42% of market revenue, while Equipment is projected to be the fastest-growing product segment at a 21.3% CAGR. Stem Cells will remain the largest application, representing USD 5.52 billion in 2025, while Oocyte and Embryonic Cells are expected to expand at approximately 20.8% CAGR. Biopharmaceutical Companies will remain the leading end-user category at approximately 38% of the market, whereas IVF Clinics are forecast to grow at approximately 21.6% CAGR. North America will retain its leading regional position with approximately 38% of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific will remain the fastest-growing region at more than 22% CAGR. Overall, the global Cell Cryopreservation Market is projected to increase from USD 14.93 billion in 2025 to USD 90.92 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 19.8%.

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