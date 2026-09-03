Trocars Market to Reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2035 at 5.48% CAGR

Trocars Market Overview

The global Trocars Market is experiencing steady growth driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, rising laparoscopic and robotic procedure volumes, expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, and advances in optical and bladeless trocar technologies. Growing demand for safer surgical access devices and increasing laparoscopic training programs across emerging markets are further supporting market expansion.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Trocars Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 0.94 billion in 2026 to USD 1.52 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period of 2026–2035. North America accounted for approximately 38% of global revenue in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 7.35%. Disposable trocars represented approximately 65.2% of the product market, Bladeless trocars held an estimated 49.3% share by tip design, General and gastrointestinal surgery accounted for approximately 40.5% of application demand, and Hospitals represented approximately 66.2% of end-user revenue.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

Request a Free Sample Report

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Trocars Market include:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Applied Medical Resources

ConMed Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Genicon Inc.

Olympus Corporation

LaproSurge

The Trocars Market is being shaped by the global shift from open procedures toward minimally invasive surgery, expansion of ambulatory surgery centers, and technological advances in optical and bladeless entry systems. Optical/direct-vision trocars are gaining traction because they allow visualization during abdominal entry, while reposable and hybrid platforms are emerging in response to sustainability and medical-waste concerns. Robotic surgery is also creating demand for compatible trocar ports and specialized access systems.

The Trocars Market can be segmented by Product Type, Tip Design, Application, End User, and Region. By product type, the market includes Disposable Trocars, Reusable Trocars, and Reposable/Hybrid Trocars. By tip design, it comprises Bladeless Trocars, Bladed Trocars, and Optical/Direct-Vision Trocars. Applications include General & GI Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, and Other Applications, while end users include Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics.

The market presents significant opportunities through robotic trocar-port integration, reposable hybrid platforms, emerging-market laparoscopic capacity building, data-enabled trocar systems, and single-incision surgical access platforms. Increasing investments in surgical infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, South America, and other emerging markets can create new demand as hospitals expand minimally invasive surgical capabilities.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Disposable trocars continue to dominate the product landscape with approximately 65.2% of the 2025 market, supported by infection-control requirements and purchasing preferences at high-volume surgical facilities.

Bladeless trocars lead tip designs with an estimated 49.3% share, while optical/direct-vision models are forecast to grow at a faster 7.84% CAGR through 2035 as surgeons increasingly prioritize controlled and visualized entry.

Robotic surgery is increasing demand for compatible trocar ports as robotic procedures expand beyond urology into general, gynecological, and other surgical specialties.

Reposable and hybrid trocar systems are gaining attention as healthcare providers seek to balance infection prevention, cost efficiency, and reductions in surgical waste. The segment is projected to grow at a 6.38% CAGR through 2035.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market at a 7.35% CAGR, supported by laparoscopic training programs, hospital modernization, and expanding minimally invasive surgery infrastructure across countries such as India and China.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size, growth trajectory, and forecast outlook for the global Trocars Market through 2035.

Analyze the leading product type, tip design, application, end-user, and regional segments shaping market demand.

Evaluate emerging opportunities in robotic surgery, optical entry systems, reposable platforms, and single-incision surgical technologies.

Identify technological developments involving bladeless, optical, pressure-sensing, and data-enabled trocar systems.

Assess competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, sustainability trends, and strategic developments among leading Trocars Market participants.

Future Outlook:

The Trocars Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted procedures, ambulatory surgery, and laparoscopic infrastructure continue to expand. Disposable trocars will remain the dominant product category with approximately 65.2% of the market in 2025, while Reposable/Hybrid Trocars are projected to grow at a 6.38% CAGR. Bladeless trocars will continue to lead tip designs with an estimated 49.3% share, whereas Optical/Direct-Vision Trocars are expected to be the fastest-growing tip category at a 7.84% CAGR. General and gastrointestinal surgery will remain the leading application with approximately 40.5% of market demand, while Bariatric Surgery is forecast to grow at a 7.26% CAGR. Hospitals will remain the largest end-user segment with approximately 66.2% of the market, while Ambulatory Surgical Centers are expected to expand at a 6.87% CAGR. North America will retain its leading regional position with roughly 38% of global revenue, whereas Asia-Pacific will remain the fastest-growing region at a 7.35% CAGR. Overall, the global Trocars Market is projected to increase from USD 0.89 billion in 2025 to USD 1.52 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.48%.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: