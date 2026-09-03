Digital Dentistry Market to Reach USD 17.74 Billion by 2035 at 9.16% CAGR

Digital Dentistry Market Overview

The Digital Dentistry Market is expanding as dental practices increasingly adopt advanced technologies to improve treatment accuracy, workflow efficiency, and patient experiences. The integration of intraoral scanners, 3D printing, CAD/CAM systems, digital imaging, and tele-dentistry is transforming traditional dental care, while rising demand for aesthetic dentistry and minimally invasive procedures is supporting continued market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Digital Dentistry Market was valued at USD 6.764 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7.384 Billion in 2025 to USD 17.74 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 9.16% during 2025–2035. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 45% in 2024 and reached USD 3 Billion. Intraoral Scanners represent the largest technology segment, Orthodontics holds the largest application share, Dental Clinics lead the end-user segment, Practice Management Software dominates software types, and Consultation Services account for the largest service-type share.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Digital Dentistry Market include:

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Henry Schein

Planmeca

Sirona Dental Systems

Carestream Dental

Straumann

Nobel Biocare

The Digital Dentistry Market is being driven by the rise of preventive dentistry, advancements in 3D printing technology, growing demand for aesthetic dentistry, integration of artificial intelligence, and increased investment in dental technology. Digital diagnostic tools such as intraoral cameras and digital radiography are supporting early detection, while 3D printing enables customized prosthetics, aligners, and surgical guides. AI-based solutions are also enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning, creating opportunities for more efficient and personalized dental care.

The market is segmented by Technology into Intraoral Scanners, 3D Printing, Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM), Digital Imaging, and Tele-dentistry; by Applications into Orthodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Periodontics, and Implantology; by End Users into Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Research Institutions, and Hospitals; by Software Type into Practice Management Software, Dental Imaging Software, CAD/CAM Software, and Patient Management Software; and by Service Type into Consultation Services, Maintenance and Support Services, and Training Services.

Opportunities in the Digital Dentistry Market are emerging through the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics and treatment planning, expansion of tele-dentistry platforms, and development of 3D printing solutions for customized dental implants and prosthetics. The growing focus on patient-centric care and digital workflows is also creating opportunities for technology providers, dental practices, and laboratories.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

The launch of advanced intraoral scanners such as Align Technology’s iTero Lumina is strengthening digital impression accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape entered a strategic partnership to integrate digital dental solutions and streamline clinical workflows.

Planmeca introduced AI-powered dental imaging software designed to improve diagnostic accuracy and automate treatment planning.

Dental Monitoring raised $150 million in Series D funding to accelerate the global rollout of its AI-powered remote dental monitoring platform.

Straumann Group acquired digital dental startup Smileneo to strengthen its digital dentistry portfolio and direct-to-consumer orthodontic capabilities.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the growth trajectory of the Digital Dentistry Market from USD 6.764 Billion in 2024 to USD 17.74 Billion by 2035.

Analyze the impact of advanced technologies including intraoral scanning, 3D printing, CAD/CAM, digital imaging, and tele-dentistry.

Identify leading applications, end users, software categories, and service types shaping market demand.

Evaluate regional opportunities, with North America leading the market and Asia-Pacific showing rapid growth and adoption.

Assess competitive strategies and recent developments involving major companies across the digital dentistry ecosystem.

Future Outlook:

The Digital Dentistry Market is projected to grow at a 9.16% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, supported by technological advancements, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and enhanced patient experiences. Intraoral Scanners currently hold the largest technology share, while 3D Printing is emerging rapidly across dental models, prosthetics, and customized aligners. Orthodontics remains the largest application, while Implantology represents an emerging growth area driven by digital treatment planning and computer-guided procedures.

Dental Clinics account for the largest end-user share, while Dental Laboratories are emerging as an important growth segment as demand for customized prosthetics and digital workflows increases. Practice Management Software leads the software category, while Dental Imaging Software is gaining market interest. Consultation Services hold the largest service-type share, with Maintenance and Support Services becoming increasingly important as dental practices rely more heavily on digital systems.

North America dominated the global market with a 45% revenue share in 2024 and a market size of USD 3 Billion. Europe accounted for approximately 30% of the global market share, while Asia-Pacific held about 20% and is witnessing rapid adoption supported by rising disposable incomes, healthcare access initiatives, dental awareness, and dental tourism. The Middle East and Africa represented around 5% of the global market and offer additional opportunities through healthcare infrastructure investments and growing awareness of dental aesthetics.

Looking ahead, AI-driven diagnostics, tele-dentistry, 3D printing, digital imaging, and integrated treatment-planning platforms are expected to remain important growth areas. By 2035, the Digital Dentistry Market is projected to reach USD 17.74 Billion, reflecting a 9.16% CAGR during 2025–2035 and continued transformation toward more connected, efficient, and patient-centric dental care.

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