Waterproof Coiled Material Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2032

Market Overview

According to WiseGuy Reports, the Waterproof Coiled Material Market was valued at USD 14.33 billion in 2024 and is estimated to have reached approximately USD 14.96 billion in 2025, based on the reported 4.39% CAGR. The market is projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.39% from 2025 to 2032. Increasing demand for waterproof roofing materials, stricter building codes, growing construction activity, and technological advancements in waterproofing solutions are supporting market expansion. Rising awareness of weather protection and sustainable construction materials is further creating opportunities for manufacturers. Key companies profiled include Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Firestone Building Products Company, W. R. Grace & Co., BASF SE, Tremco Incorporated, Owens Corning, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Johns Manville, Henry Company, The Euclid Chemical Company, GAF, and Soprema Group.

Market Size Reached in 2025

The Waterproof Coiled Material Market is estimated to have reached approximately USD 14.96 billion in 2025, compared with USD 14.33 billion in 2024. This growth is being supported by continued investment in residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects where protection against moisture infiltration is essential.

Waterproof coiled materials are widely used across roofing, foundations, and walls. Their ability to create protective barriers against water penetration makes them important for extending building durability and reducing moisture-related structural damage. Bituminous and polymeric waterproof coiled materials serve different construction requirements, while fiberglass mats and non-woven polyester mats provide reinforcement and structural stability.

Expected Market Size by 2032

The market is projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2032, reflecting sustained demand for reliable waterproofing systems across the global construction industry. Infrastructure development, urbanization, renovation projects, and increasing requirements for weather-resistant buildings are expected to support long-term market expansion.

Roofing is expected to remain a major application area because roofs face continuous exposure to rain, humidity, temperature changes, and other environmental conditions. Foundation and wall applications also provide substantial opportunities as builders increasingly prioritize moisture protection during construction.

Market CAGR

The Waterproof Coiled Material Market is forecast to grow at a 4.39% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. The steady growth trajectory reflects increasing construction expenditure and greater adoption of advanced waterproofing systems.

Government regulations and building codes are also influencing market demand. Construction standards increasingly emphasize structural durability, moisture management, and building performance, encouraging contractors and developers to adopt dependable waterproofing products that meet specified technical requirements.

Key Growth Drivers

The expansion of the global construction industry is a primary growth driver for waterproof coiled materials. Residential developments, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects require effective waterproofing systems to protect structural components from water-related deterioration.

Increasing demand for weatherproofing materials is another important factor. Extreme weather exposure, heavy rainfall, and changing environmental conditions are encouraging property developers and building owners to invest in durable waterproofing solutions. Proper waterproofing can help minimize maintenance requirements and extend the useful life of buildings.

Government regulations and building codes provide additional market support. Standards governing construction quality and building durability are encouraging greater use of specialized waterproofing materials. Compliance requirements can increase demand for products that provide consistent performance and meet industry specifications.

Technological advancements are also reshaping the product landscape. Manufacturers are developing materials with improved flexibility, adhesion, durability, and resistance to environmental stress. These innovations can improve installation efficiency and enable waterproofing systems to perform across a wider range of construction environments.

Emerging Market Trends

Polymeric waterproof coiled materials are gaining attention as manufacturers seek products with improved flexibility and performance. Compared with traditional systems, advanced polymer-based materials can provide characteristics suited to demanding applications and complex building designs.

Sustainability is another emerging trend. Growing awareness of environmental impacts is encouraging manufacturers to investigate more sustainable raw materials, longer-lasting products, and production processes designed to reduce waste. Longer service life can also contribute to sustainability by reducing the frequency of replacement and repair.

The growing use of reinforced substrates is supporting product innovation. Fiberglass mats and non-woven polyester mats can improve the mechanical properties and dimensional stability of waterproofing membranes, making them suitable for demanding roofing and structural applications.

Expansion in emerging economies represents another important opportunity. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, and increasing construction activity across Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are creating new demand for waterproofing systems. Renovation and refurbishment projects in developed markets are also providing a stable source of demand.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes major construction material manufacturers, specialty chemical companies, roofing suppliers, and waterproofing technology providers. Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Firestone Building Products Company, W. R. Grace & Co., BASF SE, Tremco Incorporated, Owens Corning, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Johns Manville, Henry Company, The Euclid Chemical Company, GAF, and Soprema Group are among the key companies profiled.

Competition is centered on product durability, waterproofing performance, installation efficiency, technological innovation, manufacturing capacity, and distribution reach. Leading companies are focusing on developing advanced membrane technologies that can meet changing construction requirements while improving long-term building protection.

Strategic expansion into emerging construction markets, investments in sustainable materials, and continued product development are expected to remain important competitive strategies. As demand for durable and weather-resistant buildings increases, manufacturers with broad product portfolios and strong technical capabilities are positioned to capture opportunities through 2032.