Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Summary: Outlook and Analysis 2023–2031

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market size was projected to reach US$ 9.7 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.5 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023–2031. The market is expanding as power utilities, government authorities, and site license holders accelerate activities to safely dismantle aging reactors, decontaminate radioactive structures, manage spent fuel, and restore sites for unrestricted or industrial re-use. Growth is supported by legally binding retirement schedules, dedicated decommissioning trust funds, stringent safety and environmental regulations, and advancements in remote handling and robotic segmentation technologies.

What is driving the market?

Aging nuclear fleets, regulatory safety mandates, and statutory financial provisioning are the principal growth drivers. A substantial portion of the global commercial nuclear fleet built in the 1970s and 1980s has reached or is approaching the end of its licensed operational life. Heightened post-Fukushima safety standards, policy-driven nuclear phase-outs in select European nations, and strict environmental compliance rules require operators to execute structured, long-term decommissioning programs.

The industry is moving toward accelerated project timelines and early site restoration. Specialized service providers are deploying remote-operated demolition systems, AI-driven radiological mapping, and advanced waste-sorting platforms to enhance worker safety and minimize low- and intermediate-level waste volumes. Fragmented national regulatory approvals, complex spent-fuel disposal solutions, shortages of skilled nuclear workers, and long-term waste repository availability remain key operational constraints.

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Which region leads?

Europe leads the global market, accounting for an estimated 40%–47% share. Growth is driven by national phase-out programs, such as Germany’s completed reactor shutdowns and the United Kingdom’s ongoing Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR) retirement schedule, alongside well-established nuclear liabilities management frameworks.

North America accounts for approximately 26%–30% of market revenue, supported by well-funded Decommissioning Trust Funds (DTFs) under U.S. NRC oversight, fleet retirements, and active merchant-model decommissioning programs. Asia Pacific is recognized as the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of roughly 6.8%–8.1%, propelled by Japan’s ongoing site cleanup efforts, South Korea’s planned shutdowns, and expanding nuclear infrastructure management across the region.

Which segment leads?

By Reactor Type, Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) represent the leading segment, capturing nearly 47%–48% of overall spending. Its dominant position is driven by the large concentration of PWR facilities across Europe, North America, and East Asia undergoing active planning or dismantlement.

By Strategy, Immediate Dismantling commands the highest market share (over 50%), as operators and regulatory bodies increasingly favor swift decontamination and risk reduction over long-term deferred options. Commercial Power Reactors lead the application category (accounting for over 70% of market demand), while Reactor Dismantling & Segmentation and Decontamination represent high-growth service phase segments.

Which companies are prominent?

The report identifies the following major companies as prominent market participants:

AECOM

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Babcock International Group PLC

Bechtel Corporation

EnergySolutions

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH)

Orano

Studsvik AB

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

These organizations compete across radiological engineering, reactor vessel segmentation, radioactive waste treatment, site remediation, and balance-of-plant dismantling. Strategic differentiation depends on specialized licensing capabilities, proprietary robotic segmentation technologies, proven safety track records, and the ability to manage fixed-price complex projects under strict regulatory regimes.

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What is changing in 2026?

The market is shifting from traditional deferred enclosure models to turnkey, accelerated execution models backed by specialized decommissioning contractors. Modern regulatory frameworks require strict lifecycle packaging, waste traceability, and precise radiological monitoring before site release. Technical progress in 2026 includes broader deployment of autonomous cutting and sorting robotics, digital twin modeling of internal reactor structures, and plasma/chemical decontamination methods designed to minimize secondary secondary-waste streams.

Furthermore, procurement strategies increasingly favor integrated fleet-wide contracts rather than piecemeal service bidding, enabling contractors to achieve operational efficiencies across multiple units at single or multi-reactor stations.

What are the major investment opportunities?

The strongest opportunities lie in high-activity reactor segmentation technologies, specialized radioactive waste processing facilities, and radiological land remediation. Investments in automated cutting, remote handling equipment, and AI-enabled characterization tools can reduce worker radiation doses, accelerate timelines, and improve profit margins on fixed-price projects.

Additional opportunities exist in spent nuclear fuel transfer, dry storage cask procurement, intermediate-level waste encapsulation, and environmental restoration services. Markets in Asia Pacific and selective European hubs offer significant expansion potential as legacy nuclear facilities complete their operational cycles and transition into funded, active decommissioning phases.

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