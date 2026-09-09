US Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook: Growth Prospects Through 2034

North America is witnessing increasing demand for advanced blood glucose monitoring devices due to the rising diabetes burden, growing focus on preventive care, and greater awareness of effective disease management. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly adopting convenient monitoring technologies that enable regular and real-time glucose assessment.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size and Growth Outlook

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market was valued at US$ 18.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 34.37 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2026–2034. The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, greater adoption of self-monitoring technologies, expanding access to continuous glucose monitoring, and technological improvements in sensors and connected healthcare platforms.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021559

Shift Toward Continuous Glucose Monitoring

One of the most significant trends is the transition from episodic finger-stick testing toward continuous and data-driven glucose monitoring. Continuous glucose monitoring devices provide real-time glucose readings, trend information, alerts, and time-in-range measurements, enabling patients and clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions. Sensor miniaturization, longer wear times, improved connectivity, and integration with mobile applications are increasing the value proposition of these systems.

Increasing Adoption of Connected Diabetes Care

Digital connectivity is becoming an important component of glucose monitoring technologies. Modern devices increasingly connect with smartphones, healthcare applications, insulin delivery systems, and remote monitoring platforms. This integration allows glucose information to be shared with physicians, caregivers, and patients, supporting personalized diabetes management. The combination of monitoring devices with digital coaching, analytics, and telemedicine is expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare technology providers.

Rising Diabetes Burden Drives Demand

The growing global diabetes burden remains a fundamental growth driver. According to the report, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that 589 million adults are living with diabetes worldwide. Increasing diagnosis rates, greater awareness of diabetes-related complications, and the importance of early intervention are encouraging more frequent glucose testing. Monitoring is also becoming increasingly relevant beyond intensive insulin users as healthcare systems emphasize prevention, screening, and long-term metabolic risk management.

Reimbursement and Pharmacy Distribution Support Adoption

Improving reimbursement coverage and wider pharmacy distribution are strengthening access to glucose monitoring technologies. In the US, the expansion of over-the-counter pathways for continuous glucose monitoring is helping devices reach broader consumer groups. Pharmacy-based distribution also improves convenience for recurring purchases of sensors, meters, and test strips. Across Europe and Asia Pacific, manufacturers are increasingly required to demonstrate clinical and economic outcomes to support reimbursement and adoption.

Regional Growth and Emerging Opportunities

North America accounted for approximately 37–39% of the market share in 2025, supported by high diabetes diagnosis rates, reimbursement availability, and established digital healthcare infrastructure. Europe represented around 26–28%, with Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain contributing significantly. Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 23–25% and is expected to register the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR range of 8.0–8.6% during 2026–2034. Increasing screening, urbanization, digital pharmacy access, and healthcare modernization are supporting demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Self-Monitoring and Continuous Monitoring Segments

Self-monitoring devices remained the largest product segment, holding approximately 57–60% share in 2025. Their affordability, familiarity, and broad application in primary care and home settings continue to support demand. Meanwhile, continuous blood glucose monitoring devices represented approximately 40–43% and are the high-growth segment, with an estimated CAGR range of 10.0–10.8% during 2026–2034. The strong expansion of CGM is associated with sensor innovation, automated insulin delivery, real-time alerts, and greater demand for continuous health data.

Home Care Becomes a Key Growth Setting

Home care is emerging as an important consumption environment because patients increasingly manage diabetes outside traditional clinical settings. Regular sensor replacement, test-strip consumption, remote data sharing, and caregiver connectivity create recurring demand. Hospitals continue to play a significant role in device initiation, education, inpatient monitoring, and complex diabetes management, while diagnostic centers support screening and early detection. The growing preference for convenient home-based healthcare is expected to reinforce recurring device and consumable demand.

Get Full Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00021559

Future Trends and Technology Innovation

Future development is expected to focus on preventive glucose biosensing, interoperable diabetes ecosystems, multi-analyte sensing, and artificial intelligence-enabled analytics. Manufacturers are exploring systems that can connect glucose sensors with insulin pumps, smart pens, mobile applications, and clinical decision-support platforms. Affordable CGM solutions for emerging economies also represent an important opportunity, particularly where diabetes prevalence is increasing but access to advanced monitoring remains constrained by device costs and reimbursement limitations.

Competitive Landscape and Top Players

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insulet Corporation

DexCom, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Strategic Opportunities for Industry Participants

Manufacturers have significant opportunities to expand through affordable CGM products, pharmacy partnerships, remote monitoring services, and integrated digital platforms. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries offer substantial potential as diabetes screening improves and smartphone adoption expands. Companies that combine accurate monitoring technologies with accessible pricing, user-friendly applications, clinical analytics, and reliable distribution networks are positioned to strengthen their presence in this evolving healthcare environment.

About US

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail:ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean German Japanese French Chinese Italian Spanish