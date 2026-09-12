US Truck Mounted Cranes Market Growth Through 2035

Truck mounted cranes are mobile lifting solutions that integrate a crane mechanism onto a truck chassis, offering superior mobility, versatility, and cost-effectiveness for material handling across various industries. The market encompasses mounted cranes, sidelift cranes, boom truck cranes, and other specialized types, serving critical applications in construction, utilities, industrial operations, and other sectors requiring flexible lifting capabilities. The US Truck Mounted Cranes Market is experiencing steady growth driven by infrastructure development, sustainability initiatives, automation trends, and stringent safety regulations, as industries increasingly adopt these versatile lifting solutions to enhance operational efficiency and safety on job sites.

Market Size & Forecast

The US truck mounted cranes market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2023 and reached USD 2.21 billion in 2024, projected to grow to USD 4.23 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08%. This growth trajectory reflects sustained demand from construction and utility sectors, driven by increasing infrastructure spending and the need for versatile, mobile lifting equipment. The market’s expansion is further supported by infrastructure modernization initiatives, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law prioritizing bridge repairs, road upgrades, and green energy infrastructure, which is driving demand for truck mounted cranes across the US . The construction sector continues to lead truck crane sales globally, with similar trends expected in the US market .

Market Trends & Insights

Infrastructure Development and Sustainability represent the defining trends reshaping the US truck mounted cranes market. Large-scale infrastructure investments across the country are driving demand for efficient, mobile lifting solutions . The US market continues to benefit from high levels of construction spending, with demand for maneuverable cranes that can operate effectively in confined urban job sites remaining robust . The focus on sustainability is prompting manufacturers to explore electric power and develop fully electric mobile cranes as environmental regulations tighten worldwide . Additionally, manufacturers are integrating multiple operations into equipment to deliver higher productivity, with the development of purpose-built chassis reducing maintenance costs .

Automation and Safety Regulations are shaping the market through the integration of advanced technologies and compliance with stringent safety standards. Manufacturers are focusing on launching new products compliant with modern emission mandates without compromising productivity . Safety regulations continue to influence equipment design and operational requirements, driving innovation in load monitoring systems and operator assist technologies.

Market Drivers

Construction Sector Growth serves as a primary driver, as the construction industry accounts for a significant portion of truck crane demand . Rising construction activities across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects require efficient lifting and material handling solutions. The need for time and cost-saving construction equipment is increasing, with manufacturers integrating multiple operations in equipment to deliver higher productivity .

Urbanization and Infrastructure Upgradation drive demand for mobile lifting solutions, particularly in confined job sites where maneuverability is critical. Development of mobile cranes with high lifting capacities and the ability to navigate limited spaces is creating sustained demand .

Market Challenges

High Equipment Costs present a significant challenge for the market, as the substantial initial investment required for truck mounted cranes can be a barrier for smaller operators and contractors .

Supply Chain Disruptions impact market growth through delivery delays and operational constraints. Global supply chain instability continues to pose risks to equipment availability and pricing .

Segment Analysis

Construction Applications represent the largest segment, driven by the sector’s ongoing need for versatile lifting equipment for building, infrastructure, and renovation projects. The development of cranes with better lifting capacities combined with easier transport is supporting construction sector demand . Utilities and Industrial Applications are also significant segments, requiring specialized lifting solutions for maintenance, installation, and material handling operations.

Mounted Cranes hold a substantial market share, valued for their versatility across multiple applications. Boom Truck Cranes are a significant segment, offering reach and capacity for construction and utility work. Sidelift Cranes serve specialized applications in utility maintenance and equipment transport.

Competitive Landscape

The US truck mounted cranes market features key players including Peterbilt, Demag, Manitex International, National Crane, Altec Industries, and Liebherr. Competition revolves around product innovation, lifting capacity, safety features, and service support. Manufacturers are focusing on launching new products compliant with modern emission standards without compromising productivity . Companies are also experimenting with electric power to create fully electric mobile cranes as sustainability focus intensifies . In March 2023, Manitex International launched its new TC850 Series truck-mounted crane featuring an 85-tonne capacity high-reach truck crane that eliminates the need for a front jack .

Future Outlook

The US truck mounted cranes market appears poised for sustained growth through 2035, driven by the convergence of infrastructure investment, construction activity, and technological innovation.

Development of Electric and Hybrid Truck Mounted Cranes represents the most significant opportunity, enabling manufacturers to address environmental regulations while meeting performance requirements through sustainable power solutions . Expansion into Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Projects offers substantial growth potential, as companies that develop specialized cranes for bridge repair, road construction, and green energy infrastructure will capture market share through government-funded initiatives . Investment in Advanced Safety and Automation Technologies presents a business model evolution, as manufacturers that integrate load monitoring, telematics, and operator assist systems will gain competitive advantages through enhanced job site safety and operational efficiency.

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