US Truck Mounted Cranes Market Growth Through 2035
by EP · September 12, 2026
Truck mounted cranes are mobile lifting solutions that integrate a crane mechanism onto a truck chassis, offering superior mobility, versatility, and cost-effectiveness for material handling across various industries. The market encompasses mounted cranes, sidelift cranes, boom truck cranes, and other specialized types, serving critical applications in construction, utilities, industrial operations, and other sectors requiring flexible lifting capabilities. The US Truck Mounted Cranes Market is experiencing steady growth driven by infrastructure development, sustainability initiatives, automation trends, and stringent safety regulations, as industries increasingly adopt these versatile lifting solutions to enhance operational efficiency and safety on job sites.
Market Size & Forecast
The US truck mounted cranes market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2023 and reached USD 2.21 billion in 2024, projected to grow to USD 4.23 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08%. This growth trajectory reflects sustained demand from construction and utility sectors, driven by increasing infrastructure spending and the need for versatile, mobile lifting equipment. The market’s expansion is further supported by infrastructure modernization initiatives, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law prioritizing bridge repairs, road upgrades, and green energy infrastructure, which is driving demand for truck mounted cranes across the US . The construction sector continues to lead truck crane sales globally, with similar trends expected in the US market .
Market Trends & Insights
Infrastructure Development and Sustainability represent the defining trends reshaping the US truck mounted cranes market. Large-scale infrastructure investments across the country are driving demand for efficient, mobile lifting solutions . The US market continues to benefit from high levels of construction spending, with demand for maneuverable cranes that can operate effectively in confined urban job sites remaining robust . The focus on sustainability is prompting manufacturers to explore electric power and develop fully electric mobile cranes as environmental regulations tighten worldwide . Additionally, manufacturers are integrating multiple operations into equipment to deliver higher productivity, with the development of purpose-built chassis reducing maintenance costs .
Automation and Safety Regulations are shaping the market through the integration of advanced technologies and compliance with stringent safety standards. Manufacturers are focusing on launching new products compliant with modern emission mandates without compromising productivity . Safety regulations continue to influence equipment design and operational requirements, driving innovation in load monitoring systems and operator assist technologies.
Market Drivers
Construction Sector Growth serves as a primary driver, as the construction industry accounts for a significant portion of truck crane demand . Rising construction activities across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects require efficient lifting and material handling solutions. The need for time and cost-saving construction equipment is increasing, with manufacturers integrating multiple operations in equipment to deliver higher productivity .
Urbanization and Infrastructure Upgradation drive demand for mobile lifting solutions, particularly in confined job sites where maneuverability is critical. Development of mobile cranes with high lifting capacities and the ability to navigate limited spaces is creating sustained demand .
Market Challenges
High Equipment Costs present a significant challenge for the market, as the substantial initial investment required for truck mounted cranes can be a barrier for smaller operators and contractors .
Supply Chain Disruptions impact market growth through delivery delays and operational constraints. Global supply chain instability continues to pose risks to equipment availability and pricing .
Segment Analysis
Construction Applications represent the largest segment, driven by the sector’s ongoing need for versatile lifting equipment for building, infrastructure, and renovation projects. The development of cranes with better lifting capacities combined with easier transport is supporting construction sector demand . Utilities and Industrial Applications are also significant segments, requiring specialized lifting solutions for maintenance, installation, and material handling operations.
Mounted Cranes hold a substantial market share, valued for their versatility across multiple applications. Boom Truck Cranes are a significant segment, offering reach and capacity for construction and utility work. Sidelift Cranes serve specialized applications in utility maintenance and equipment transport.
Competitive Landscape
The US truck mounted cranes market features key players including Peterbilt, Demag, Manitex International, National Crane, Altec Industries, and Liebherr. Competition revolves around product innovation, lifting capacity, safety features, and service support. Manufacturers are focusing on launching new products compliant with modern emission standards without compromising productivity . Companies are also experimenting with electric power to create fully electric mobile cranes as sustainability focus intensifies . In March 2023, Manitex International launched its new TC850 Series truck-mounted crane featuring an 85-tonne capacity high-reach truck crane that eliminates the need for a front jack .
Future Outlook
The US truck mounted cranes market appears poised for sustained growth through 2035, driven by the convergence of infrastructure investment, construction activity, and technological innovation.
Development of Electric and Hybrid Truck Mounted Cranes represents the most significant opportunity, enabling manufacturers to address environmental regulations while meeting performance requirements through sustainable power solutions . Expansion into Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Projects offers substantial growth potential, as companies that develop specialized cranes for bridge repair, road construction, and green energy infrastructure will capture market share through government-funded initiatives . Investment in Advanced Safety and Automation Technologies presents a business model evolution, as manufacturers that integrate load monitoring, telematics, and operator assist systems will gain competitive advantages through enhanced job site safety and operational efficiency.
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US Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Through 2035
Market Overview
Adhesives and sealants are specialized chemical compounds used to bond materials together (adhesives) or to fill gaps and prevent leakage between surfaces (sealants), playing a critical role in modern manufacturing, construction, and assembly processes. These products serve diverse industries including automotive, construction, packaging, electronics, and aerospace, with formulations ranging from structural adhesives and hot melts to silicone sealants and polyurethane binders. The US Adhesives and Sealants Market is experiencing robust growth driven by sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and automation in production, as manufacturers increasingly seek high-performance, eco-friendly bonding solutions to meet evolving industry requirements.
Market Size & Forecast
The US adhesives and sealants market was estimated at USD 14.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15.02 billion in 2025 to USD 27.15 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This strong growth trajectory reflects sustained demand from automotive, construction, and packaging sectors, driven by the need for lightweighting solutions, energy-efficient buildings, and advanced material bonding technologies. The market’s expansion is further supported by innovations in product formulations, rising construction activities across residential and commercial sectors, and increasing adoption of high-performance adhesives in electric vehicle manufacturing and aerospace applications.
Market Trends & Insights
Sustainability Initiatives represent the defining trend reshaping the US adhesives and sealants market. Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing low-VOC formulations, bio-based raw materials, and recyclable packaging to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences for greener products. The shift toward sustainable solutions is driving innovation in water-based adhesives, solvent-free formulations, and renewable feedstocks, with companies investing in research to develop high-performance bio-adhesives that reduce environmental impact without compromising bonding strength or durability.
Technological Advancements are enhancing adhesive and sealant performance through innovations in polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, and smart materials. The development of structural adhesives with exceptional strength and temperature resistance is enabling lightweighting in automotive and aerospace applications . The introduction of self-healing adhesives, thermally conductive bonding agents, and UV-curable formulations is expanding application possibilities across multiple industries. The growing adoption of automated dispensing systems is improving precision and reducing waste in manufacturing processes.
Automation in Production is transforming the adhesives and sealants industry through the integration of robotics, AI, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Automated mixing, dispensing, and application systems are improving efficiency, consistency, and safety in production operations . The use of digital twins and predictive maintenance is optimizing production lines and reducing downtime.
Market Drivers
Automotive Industry Growth is a key driver for the adhesives and sealants market, as the sector increasingly relies on advanced bonding solutions for lightweighting, structural integrity, and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) reduction . The transition to electric vehicles is creating new demand for thermal management adhesives and battery bonding solutions, with adhesives playing a critical role in EV battery pack assembly and thermal interface management . The demand for structural adhesives in automotive applications is accelerating as manufacturers seek to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency.
Rising Construction Activities are driving demand for adhesives and sealants used in flooring, roofing, insulation, glazing, and panel assembly . The growing focus on energy efficiency in buildings is increasing the use of sealants for air and moisture barriers, as well as structural adhesives for composite materials. Infrastructure modernization and residential construction growth are creating sustained demand for a wide range of bonding and sealing products.
Innovations in Product Formulations are expanding the market by enabling new applications and improving performance. The development of high-strength, lightweight adhesives for composites, and sealants with enhanced durability and environmental resistance is opening opportunities in advanced manufacturing sectors.
Market Challenges
Raw Material Price Volatility impacts production costs and profit margins for adhesives and sealants manufacturers, as petroleum-based feedstocks and specialty chemicals experience price fluctuations. Effective supply chain management and strategic sourcing are essential to maintain competitiveness.
Stringent Environmental Regulations for VOC emissions and hazardous substances are driving up compliance costs and requiring significant investment in R&D for sustainable formulations.
Segment Analysis
Automotive and Construction represent the largest end-use segments for adhesives and sealants. The automotive sector’s focus on lightweighting and EV production continues to drive demand for high-performance structural adhesives and sealants. Construction applications include flooring, roofing, glazing, and panel bonding, with demand supported by residential and commercial building activity.
Structural Adhesives hold a significant market share, valued for their high strength and ability to replace mechanical fasteners in demanding applications. Sealants are also a major segment, used for weatherproofing, insulation, and gap filling in construction and industrial applications.
Competitive Landscape
The US adhesives and sealants market is moderately concentrated, with key players including Henkel, 3M, BASF, Sika, Dow, and H.B. Fuller. Competition revolves around product innovation, application expertise, and sustainability credentials. Recent developments include Henkel and 3M launching new eco-friendly adhesive lines to meet growing demand for sustainable solutions; BASF and Dow investing in bio-based formulations to reduce carbon footprints; and Sika and H.B. Fuller focusing on expanding high-performance portfolios for automotive and construction applications.
Future Outlook
The US adhesives and sealants market appears poised for sustained growth through 2035, driven by the convergence of automotive demand, construction activity, and sustainability imperatives.
Development of Bio-Based and Sustainable Adhesives represents a significant opportunity. Manufacturers investing in renewable raw materials and low-VOC formulations will capture market share by addressing environmental concerns and meeting regulatory requirements.
Expansion into Electric Vehicle and Battery Applications offers substantial growth potential. The development of adhesives for thermal management and structural bonding in EV battery packs will be a key growth vector.
Investment in Smart and Functional Adhesives presents a business model evolution. Companies developing self-healing, thermally conductive, and sensor-integrated adhesives will gain competitive advantages through value-added solutions for advanced manufacturing sectors.
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