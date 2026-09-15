Gate Valve Market to Reach US$ 16.74 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.56% CAGR

The global gate valve market is witnessing steady growth, supported by increasing demand across manufacturing, oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, chemical, power generation, and other industrial applications. According to The Insight Partners, the Gate Valve market size is expected to reach US$ 16.74 Billion by 2034 from US$ 11.21 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

Gate valves are primarily used as isolation valves and are suitable for handling water, steam, gases, low-corrosion fluids, hydrogen mixtures, and aggressive mediums. They are also used in HVAC systems, water systems, automobile applications, homes, and commercial facilities. Depending on application requirements, gate valves are manufactured using materials such as stainless steel, cast iron, alloy steel, and forged steel.

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Industrial Demand and Growth Drivers

Growing industrialization is an important factor supporting market expansion. Government initiatives in developed economies are supporting industrial activities and encouraging investments in manufacturing facilities and technological development. The presence of established manufacturing companies, particularly in Europe, combined with investments in innovation, is creating opportunities for gate valve manufacturers.

Another significant growth factor is the increasing number of power generation and wastewater treatment facilities. Developed regions are investing in water treatment infrastructure, power generation facilities, and advanced technologies. Rising energy requirements are also encouraging the development of additional power generation capacity, supporting the use of gate valves in related infrastructure.

Segmentation and Application Landscape

The market is categorized by valve type, valve size, and application. By valve type, the market includes flexible wedge, solid wedge, and split wedge or parallel disk valves. The solid wedge segment held a larger market share in 2023. By valve size, products are classified into 2″ to 12″, 14″ to 36″, and 42″ and above, with the 14″ to 36″ segment holding a larger share in 2023.

By application, the market covers oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, chemical, and other applications. The oil and gas segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2023, reflecting the importance of reliable fluid isolation solutions across industrial infrastructure.

Regional Market Development

Asia Pacific leads the global market. The region has substantial energy requirements, while countries including China, India, Japan, and Australia are investing in renewable energy projects. The increasing number of renewable power generation facilities is supporting demand for gate valves. At the same time, the expansion of water and wastewater treatment facilities is contributing positively to market development across the region.

North America and Europe also represent important markets, supported by technological development, industrial activity, infrastructure investments, and initiatives involving power generation and water treatment facilities.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes established valve manufacturers and fluid-control technology companies. The key players profiled by The Insight Partners include:

BRAY INTERNATIONAL

DEZURIK, INC.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

ITT INC.

MUELLER CO. LLC

ORBINOX

SISTAG AG

STAFSJö VALVES AB

WEIR GROUP PLC

ZHEJIANG LINUO FLUID CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Recent developments demonstrate continued product innovation. Mueller launched the Pratt P77 perimeter-seated bi-directional knife gate valve for industrial applications in September 2023. ORBINOX introduced a high-pressure bi-directional knife gate valve designed primarily for industrial and water treatment applications in January 2022.

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Future Outlook

The market is expected to maintain steady expansion through 2034 as industrialization, power generation investments, wastewater treatment infrastructure, and technological development continue to create demand. The Insight Partners identifies the growing adoption of automation as a future trend. Increasing investments in renewable power generation and water infrastructure, particularly in Asia Pacific, are also expected to support opportunities for manufacturers. With the market projected to grow from US$ 11.21 Billion in 2025 to US$ 16.74 Billion by 2034, manufacturers are likely to focus on technological advancement, application-specific solutions, and competitive product development.

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The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

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