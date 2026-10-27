Hilton Tokyo Odaiba to Renovate 26 Executive Rooms and Suites, Including the Presidential Terrace Bath Suite

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba has announced its first full-scale renovation since opening. A total of 26 Executive Rooms and Suites, including the luxurious Presidential Terrace Bath Suite (200 m²), are undergoing renovations and are scheduled to welcome guests from December 19, 2026.

Details: https://x.gd/L2rJu

Despite being located in the heart of Tokyo, just 20 minutes away from Tokyo Station, every guest room at this waterfront hotel features a private balcony where guests can enjoy the breeze coming in from Tokyo Bay while enjoying a stunning view of the water. The hotel began renovations in February 2026, under the concept of “TOKYO STILLNESS: Unwind in the Heart of the City,” aiming to create an experience where guests can relax and recharge while observing the gradual change of the sky and sea in a serene location just outside the hustle and bustle of the city.

In order to achieve this goal of “Tokyo Stillness,” this renovation focuses not only on the specifications of the room, such as size and amenities, but also on the experiential value of the time spent inside, striving to create the feeling of a “private mansion in Tokyo” where the elegance of the room harmonizes with the sweeping view of Tokyo Bay. The hotel aims for a new type of accommodation where guests not only receive hospitality, but are also free to spend their time as they please.

Renovation Examples

Presidential Terrace Bath Suite (200 m2)

Presidential Terrace Bath Suite, Living Room, Open Terrace Jetted Bath, Bathroom, and Bedroom

The hotel’s only Presidential Suite offers panoramic views of Tokyo Bay. Spanning 200 m², the suite features a living room, dining room, and an open terrace with an outdoor jetted bath, and is being renovated to offer guests an even more private stay.

Living and Dining: Welcome guests and relax as one would in a mansion

The living room features a large window with a panoramic view of Tokyo Bay and a large, spacious L-shaped sofa where guests can gather and unwind. Guests can unwind and enjoy the ever-changing view of the bay.

In addition, the room features a private kitchen, bar counter, and a large dining table that can seat up to 10 guests, creating a space that feels like a second home. Private dining experiences with the hotel’s chefs can also be arranged for dinners and gatherings.

Bedroom and Terrace: Surrounded by Sea Breezes and Breathtaking Views, with an Unparalleled Sense of Openness

The bedroom and outdoor terrace have been connected in a way that facilitates smooth movement between the indoor and outdoor spaces of the room. Sweeping views of Tokyo Bay can be enjoyed to the heart’s content while lying in bed, and guests can enjoy a comfortable sea breeze by simply opening the door.

Additionally, there is a chaise lounge sofa next to the bed where guests can relax and stretch their legs. A jetted bath has been added to the outdoor terrace, creating a space where guests can unwind mentally and physically and enjoy an open but private stay.

Bathroom: An exquisite private spa

The bathroom has been extensively renovated to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. It features elegant marble finishes and a spacious jetted bathtub for two. Furthermore, it features a spacious vanity counter and glass shower booth, transforming the space into a private spa. Guests can also call therapists from the hotel spa for in-room treatment.

Deluxe Terrace Bath Suite (80 m2)

Presidential Terrace Bath Suite, Living Room, Open Terrace Jetted Bath

A bright, open space designed to connect seamlessly with the view visible through the large windows.

A newly designed recessed ceiling and indirect lighting add depth to the space while creating an elegant atmosphere. In addition, there is a sofa near the window and desk for performing work and other tasks. The layout was designed to create a space that feels open while maintaining functionality, drawing the eye to the view unfolding in front of them.

The wood deck features an outdoor terrace with a jetted bath, day bed, and table. Even beyond taking a bath, the breeze, sunlight, and stunning view of Tokyo Bay are perfect for an outdoor living room.

Executive Deluxe Rainbow Bridge View Room (40 m2)

Executive Deluxe Rainbow Bridge View Room

Designed to showcase the view of Tokyo Bay, the space features a palette of subdued tones and soft textures. Located on the 12th floor or above, the room features a thoughtfully designed layout that draws the eye naturally toward the views beyond the windows. The design harmonizes beautifully with the spectacular views of the bay through the window, complemented by carpeting that echoes the gentle undulation of waves and furniture defined by graceful curves.

For bookings: https://x.gd/Rwsbi

About the Executive Lounge

Executive Lounge

The Executive Lounge, available to guests staying in Executive Rooms and Suites, with views of the Rainbow Bridge will also open on December 19th, 2026, and a varied menu is being prepared for the occasion. The menus will highlight seasonal Japanese ingredients, complemented by carefully selected food and beverages from around the world.

Details

Capacity: 99 seats in the main lounge, 10 seats in the private room

Hours of Operation: 6:30 A.M. to 9:30 P.M.

(Breakfast: 6:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M./ Brunch: 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M./ Afternoon Tea: 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M./ Cocktail time: 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M./ Nightcap: 8:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.)

Eligibility: Guests in Executive and Suite Rooms

About Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Despite being located close to the city center, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba enjoys an open setting surrounded by the sky and the sea. All 453 guest rooms, including 18 suites, feature private balconies. Select rooms offer panoramic views of the Tokyo skyline, including Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge, allowing guests to enjoy an extraordinary experience at this balcony hotel. The hotel boasts a diverse array of restaurants and bars, such as the all-day dining venue “Seascape Terrace Dining,” “Sakura,” serving teppanyaki, sushi, tempura, and kaiseki cuisine, the grill restaurant “Grillogy BAR & GRILL,” and the Chinese restaurant “Choryumon.” Additionally, the property features 22 event spaces, including a grand ballroom with an 8-meter-high ceiling, and two wedding chapels, while the spa and fitness center complex includes an indoor pool and an outdoor jet bath overlooking the sea and sky.

Please visit the links below for more details:

https://www.hiltonodaiba.jp

https://www.instagram.com/hilton_tokyo_odaiba

https://www.facebook.com/hiltonodaiba

https://twitter.com/hiltonodaiba