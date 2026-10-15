Exhibit at CES2027, World’s largest technology trade shows! Showcasing “GENCHI” immersive avatar service that a U.S. angel investor called the concept “crazy”

If teleportation were possible, where would you be and what would you want to do?

toraru co.,ltd.. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture) will exhibit its avatar service “GENCHI” (platform service) at CES 2027 Eureka Park Japan Tech, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from January 6 (Wed) ~ 9 (Sat), 2027.



This service has garnered attention after being selected to pitch on a prominent U.S. angel investor’s podcast, where it was described as “CRAZY” and chosen as “Jason’s Wild Card.”

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■ What is the Avatar Service “GENCHI”?

▲ Those who wish to can use smartphones to show their faces and thus be at two places at once.

Have you ever wanted to go but gave up?

If teleportation were possible, where would you want to go?

If you could exist in two places at the same time, what would you want to do there?

The avatar service “GENCHI” is a futuristic transportation platform service that offers new mobility options and possibilities, enabling simulated online semi teleportation and goal achievement.

■ Event Overview & Booth Locations

▲ Past CES exhibits

CES2027

CES is one of the world’s largest technology trade shows, where innovative technologies and product services come together. Held annually in Las Vegas, USA, it brings together global companies, startups, and technology enthusiasts.

Dates: January 6, 2027 (Wed) – January 9, 2027 (Sat), 9:00–18:00 (local time)

Company Name：toraru co.,ltd.

Venue：Vanetian EXPO Floor 1 Eureka Park

Booth: Inside the JAPAN TECH booth

■ About toraru Corporation

Head Office: 56 Naniwa-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture, inside KIP

Representative: President Jun Nishiguchi

Established: April 3, 2018

Official website: https://www.toraru.co.jp

Business Description: Development and operation of the avatar service “GENCHI”

■ Vision and Future Outlook

▲ Resources that are available.

GENCHI challenges the conventional assumption that physical presence requires travel. By redefining what it means to “be somewhere,” the platform enables:

・Access to global opportunities

・Cross-border interaction

・Real-time participation regardless of location



This shift has the potential to create a new economic layer in which participation is determined by access rather than geography.

Future expansion will focus on developing a fully immersive platform incorporating all five senses, enabling requesters to experience environments and products globally without physical movement.

The long-term vision is to create a world in which individuals can pursue goals without limitation, regardless of location.

■ Availability and Contact

▲ Company logo

GENCHI is currently available for trial use within Japan (subject to network availability), allowing requesters worldwide to remotely experience locations across the country.

Requests can be made by providing:

・Desired location

・Date and time

・Intended on-site activities

toraru is seeking seed funding and strategic partnerships to further accelerate business expansion. We also welcome inquiries regarding media coverage.



Contact:

[email protected]